$59,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10630119

10630119 Stock #: SCV9314

SCV9314 VIN: 1C4RJKBG0M8184504

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl Coat

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # SCV9314

Mileage 5,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.