2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

5,000 KM

Details Description

$59,800

+ tax & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

L Limited w/ Tow Pkg, Nav, 10.1-In Display, Pano Roof

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

5,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10630119
  • Stock #: SCV9314
  • VIN: 1C4RJKBG0M8184504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 5,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** $8,000 IN FACTORY UPGRADES OVER A 'BASE' LIMITED EDITION! *** PANORAMIC ROOF, NAVIGATION, ALPINE STEREO!! *** NEW 10.1-IN MULTIMEDIA CENTRE, TOW PACKAGE & FAMCAM!!! *** Wow what a treat! The newly designed for 2021 seven passenger 'L' is the ultimate in style, comfort, capability. Jeep's legendary 4WD combined with the best materials in the FCA toolbox. An impressive 6200 pound tow capacity......Heated Steering Wheel......Factory Remote Start......Power Liftgate......Black Leather Interior......Adaptive Cruise Control......Front Heated Seats......Second Row Heated Bucket Seats - Six Passenger Seating......Panoramic Sunroof ($2000.00 upgrade from new)......FamCam which displays live video from feed from the passenger area, and ability to see closeup on any individual seat......Tri-Zone Climate Control (Driver, Passenger, Rear all controlled individually)......10.1-Inch Touchscreen Multimedia System......Navigation Package......506-Watt Alpine Premium Audio System w/ Subwoofer ($1500.00 upgrade)......Upgraded 20-Inch Wheels (a $1300.00 option)......Factory Tow Package includes upgraded 220-Amp Alternator, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooler, Automatic Headlight Leveling, Full-Size Spare Tire, and Rear Load-Leveling Suspension......4G LTE Wifi Connectivity......SiriusXM Satellite Radio w/ 360L Added Channels......Heated Mirrors......Memory Seats......Power Adjustable Seats w/ Lumbar Support (Driver & Passenger)......LED Headlights & Taillights......Proximity Smart Key w/ Push Button Start......and a ton of cutting edge safety features including Pedestrian / Cyclist Emergency Braking......Full Speed FWD Collision Warning Plus......Active Lane Management System......Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection System......ParkSense Rear Park Assist w/ Stop......and Selec-Terrain 4x4 System!

This 21 Grand Cherokee L Limited comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, fitted Mats, and balance of Factory 100,000KM JEEP WARRANTY. Yes... only 5,000 kilometers, no story just savings, absolutely as new condition. Now sale priced at just $59,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

