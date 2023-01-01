Menu
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee 80th Anniversary Edition **New Arrival**

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,453 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee 80th Anniversary Edition **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine will keep you going. This Jeep Grand Cherokee features the following options: TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD), SUN & SOUND GROUP -inc: 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer, 506 Watt Amplifier, CommandView Dual-Pane Sunroof, Active Noise Control System, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BK 80TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic, Accent/Body Colour Front Fascia, Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Granite Crystal Exterior Badging, Body-Colour Door Handles, Rear Accent/Body Colour Fascia, Body Colour Shark Fin Antenna, Black Roof Moulding, Dark Finish Headlamp Bezel, Body-Colour Claddings, Granite Crystal Mirror Caps, 80th Anniversary Badge, Berber Floor Mats w/80th Anniversary Tag, Advanced Brake Assist, 80th Anniversary Edition, Forward Collision Warning w/Active Braking, Granite Crystal/Black Grille, Delete Limited Badge, Light Tungsten Accent Stitching, Dark Day Light Opening Mouldings, Piano Black/Anodize Gunmetal Interior Accents, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop, Dark Lens Taillamps, Granite Crystal Exterior Accents, Lane Departure Warn/Lane Keep Assist, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, BLACK, LEATHER FACED BUCKET SEATS, 9 ALPINE SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: 506 Watt Amplifier, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Granite Crystal Aluminum, Voice Recorder, and Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
Generic Sun/Moonroof
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
Requires Subscription
BLACK LEATHER FACED BUCKET SEATS
9 ALPINE SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: 506 Watt Amplifier
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BK 80TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Accent/Body Colour Front Fascia Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Granite Cry...
SUN & SOUND GROUP -inc: 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer 506 Watt Amplifier CommandView Dual-Pane Sunroof Active Noise Control System

