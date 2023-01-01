$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
80th Anniversary Edition **New Arrival**
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
80th Anniversary Edition **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 48,453 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee 80th Anniversary Edition **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine will keep you going. This Jeep Grand Cherokee features the following options: TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD), SUN & SOUND GROUP -inc: 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer, 506 Watt Amplifier, CommandView Dual-Pane Sunroof, Active Noise Control System, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BK 80TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic, Accent/Body Colour Front Fascia, Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Granite Crystal Exterior Badging, Body-Colour Door Handles, Rear Accent/Body Colour Fascia, Body Colour Shark Fin Antenna, Black Roof Moulding, Dark Finish Headlamp Bezel, Body-Colour Claddings, Granite Crystal Mirror Caps, 80th Anniversary Badge, Berber Floor Mats w/80th Anniversary Tag, Advanced Brake Assist, 80th Anniversary Edition, Forward Collision Warning w/Active Braking, Granite Crystal/Black Grille, Delete Limited Badge, Light Tungsten Accent Stitching, Dark Day Light Opening Mouldings, Piano Black/Anodize Gunmetal Interior Accents, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop, Dark Lens Taillamps, Granite Crystal Exterior Accents, Lane Departure Warn/Lane Keep Assist, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, BLACK, LEATHER FACED BUCKET SEATS, 9 ALPINE SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: 506 Watt Amplifier, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Granite Crystal Aluminum, Voice Recorder, and Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Ford Winnipeg
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Capital Ford Winnipeg
Capital Ford Winnipeg
Call Dealer
204-772-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
204-772-2411