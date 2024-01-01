Menu
Dealer permit #5686

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

65,070 KM

$44,998

+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

L Altitude One Owner | Low KMs

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

L Altitude One Owner | Low KMs

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$44,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
65,070KM
VIN 1C4RJKAG5M8165822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 65,070 KM

Vehicle Description

With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Normal Duty Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 2,948 kgs (6,500 lbs)
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
87.1 L Fuel Tank
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
626.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
ParkSense with Stop Rear Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Forward Collision Warning-Plus
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Interior

Compass
Full
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
8-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Cushion Tilt
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Global Telematics Box Module Tracker System
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
Tires: 265/50R20 BSW All-Season LRR
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio: Uconnect 5 w/8.4" Flush Display

Additional Features

height adjustment
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
8-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline
Fore/Aft Movement and Cushion Tilt

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee