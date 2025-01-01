Menu
Account
Sign In
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs. Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle! Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark. Dealer permit #5686 Dealer permit #5686

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

35,128 KM

Details Description Features

$39,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude 5.99% O.A.C | No Accidents | One Owner

Watch This Vehicle
12415170

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude 5.99% O.A.C | No Accidents | One Owner

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

  1. 12415170
  2. 12415170
Contact Seller

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
35,128KM
VIN 1C4RJFAG0MC700768

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 35,128 KM

Vehicle Description

With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Parksense Rear Parking Sensors
and Rear Cross Path detection
Blind-Spot Monitoring Blind Spot

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
Tires: 265/50R20 BSW AS LRR
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

PERIMETER ALARM
Cargo Area Cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Driver and passenger heated-cushion
Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Used 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude 5.99% O.A.C | No Accidents | One Owner for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude 5.99% O.A.C | No Accidents | One Owner 35,128 KM $39,998 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 Limited 5.99% O.A.C | One Owner for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 RAM 1500 Limited 5.99% O.A.C | One Owner 131,427 KM $34,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package 5.99% O.A.C for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package 5.99% O.A.C 134,230 KM $22,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-4444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee