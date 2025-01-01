Menu
Dealer permit #5686

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

29,080 KM

Details Description Features

$45,529

+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited X 5.99% O.A.C | No Accidents

12531043

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited X 5.99% O.A.C | No Accidents

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$45,529

+ taxes & licensing

Used
29,080KM
VIN 1C4RJFBGXMC820687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 29,080 KM

Vehicle Description












Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Perimeter Alarm
Garage door transmitter
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Smart Device Integration
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
and Rear Cross Path detection
Blind-Spot Monitoring Blind Spot

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
aux audio input jack
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
TIRES: 265/50R20 PERFORMANCE AS
Chrome Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Driver and passenger heated-cushion
Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3









2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee