Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Dealer Permit # 9743 Dealer permit #9387

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

41,289 KM

$42,345

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited X NAV | Alpine Audio

12880208

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited X NAV | Alpine Audio

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

Sale

$42,345

+ taxes & licensing

Used
41,289KM
VIN 1C4RJFBG8MC684866

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F6AGCY
  • Mileage 41,289 KM

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Steering Wheel Controls
Perimeter Alarm
Garage door transmitter
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Clock

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Rear Cross Path Detection
Blind-Spot Monitoring Blind Spot

Voice Activation
aux audio input jack
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
TIRES: 265/50R20 PERFORMANCE AS
Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Granite Crystal Aluminum

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Speed Compensated Volume Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee