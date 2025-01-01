Menu
Account
Sign In
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs. Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle! Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark. Dealer permit #5686 Dealer permit #5686

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

77,498 KM

Details Description Features

$36,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited | No Accidents | NAV |

Watch This Vehicle
13257239

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited | No Accidents | NAV |

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

  1. 13257239
  2. 13257239
  3. 13257239
  4. 13257239
  5. 13257239
  6. 13257239
  7. 13257239
  8. 13257239
  9. 13257239
  10. 13257239
  11. 13257239
  12. 13257239
  13. 13257239
  14. 13257239
  15. 13257239
  16. 13257239
  17. 13257239
  18. 13257239
  19. 13257239
  20. 13257239
  21. 13257239
  22. 13257239
  23. 13257239
  24. 13257239
  25. 13257239
Contact Seller

$36,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
77,498KM
VIN 1C4RJFBG3MC547740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 77,498 KM

Vehicle Description

With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Garage door transmitter
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Rear Cross Path Detection
Blind-Spot Monitoring Blind Spot

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
aux audio input jack
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Used 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited | No Accidents | NAV | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited | No Accidents | NAV | 77,498 KM $36,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock | New Brakes | Heated Seats & Steering Wheel | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock | New Brakes | Heated Seats & Steering Wheel | 145,086 KM $29,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Series II Obsidian | Local | One Owner | No Accidents | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Series II Obsidian | Local | One Owner | No Accidents | 10,157 KM $89,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-4444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee