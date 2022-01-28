$61,000+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
80th Anniversary Edition w/Sunroof & Tow & Navigation
Location
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
$61,000
- Listing ID: 8165083
- Stock #: 257910
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Slate Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 13,166 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to tackle anything Mother Nature throws your way this winter in this 1 owner, very low KM 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4x4 in beautiful 80th Anniversary trim! You get lots of factory warranty plus this Trail Rated Jeep has a very long list of features including: heated leather seating, a huge panoramic sunroof, remote start, heated steering wheel, back-up camera, 20 inch Granite rims, adaptive cruise control & lane departure system, blind spot monitoring & rear cross path detection and navigation!
Vehicle Features
