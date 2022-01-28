Menu
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

13,166 KM

Details Description Features

$61,000

+ tax & licensing
Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

80th Anniversary Edition w/Sunroof & Tow & Navigation

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

13,166KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8165083
  • Stock #: 257910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Slate Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 13,166 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to tackle anything Mother Nature throws your way this winter in this 1 owner, very low KM 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4x4 in beautiful 80th Anniversary trim! You get lots of factory warranty plus this Trail Rated Jeep has a very long list of features including: heated leather seating, a huge panoramic sunroof, remote start, heated steering wheel, back-up camera, 20 inch Granite rims, adaptive cruise control & lane departure system, blind spot monitoring & rear cross path detection and navigation!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Slate Blue Pearl
Requires Subscription
BLACK LEATHER FACED BUCKET SEATS
9 ALPINE SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: 506 Watt Amplifier
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BK 80TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Accent/Body Colour Front Fascia Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Granite Cry...
80TH ANNIVERSARY LUXURY GROUP -inc: Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer 506 Watt Amplifier Active Noise Control System Heated 2nd Row Seats CommandView Dual-Pane Sunroof Ventilated Front Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

