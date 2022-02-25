$82,000+ tax & licensing
$82,000
+ taxes & licensing
Audi Winnipeg
204-977-6873
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
L Summit | 5.7L Hemi | Sunroof | McIntosh Stereo
Location
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
204-977-6873
$82,000
+ taxes & licensing
21,264KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8291475
- Stock #: 259180
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Baltic Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Steel Grey/Global Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 21,264 KM
Vehicle Description
Summit 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Air Suspension
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
BLACK
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
Requires Subscription
19 Speaker McIntosh Audio System
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFV)
Front collision mitigation
Baltic Grey Metallic
LUXURY TECH GROUP V -inc: Wireless Charging Pad 2nd Row Manual Window Shades
WHEELS: 20" X 8.5" FULLY POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD)
TIRES: 265/50R20 A/S PERFORMANCE (STD)
Two-Tone Paint Group
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System
STEEL GREY/GLOBAL BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25S SUMMIT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFV) Trailer Tow Package Trailer Hitch Zoom Class IV Hitch Receiver 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Hold 'N Go GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8