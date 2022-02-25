2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$82,000 + taxes & licensing 2 1 , 2 6 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8291475

8291475 Stock #: 259180

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Baltic Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Steel Grey/Global Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 21,264 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Suspension Air Suspension Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors BLACK Active suspension Knee Air Bag Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Led Headlights Hands-Free Liftgate Seat-Massage Automatic Parking Generic Sun/Moonroof Rear Collision Mitigation GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) Requires Subscription 19 Speaker McIntosh Audio System TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFV) Front collision mitigation Baltic Grey Metallic LUXURY TECH GROUP V -inc: Wireless Charging Pad 2nd Row Manual Window Shades WHEELS: 20" X 8.5" FULLY POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD) TIRES: 265/50R20 A/S PERFORMANCE (STD) Two-Tone Paint Group Driver Monitoring Cruise Control Steering Assist Aerial View Display System STEEL GREY/GLOBAL BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED SEATS QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25S SUMMIT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFV) Trailer Tow Package Trailer Hitch Zoom Class IV Hitch Receiver 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Hold 'N Go GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs)

