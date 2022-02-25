$60,000+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
L Altitude | Leather | Sunroof | Tow Package
Location
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
5,390KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8291484
- Stock #: 260060
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Baltic Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Global Black w/Global Blk
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 5,390 KM
Vehicle Description
Altitude 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
Rear Collision Mitigation
Front collision mitigation
Baltic Grey Metallic
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22B ALTITUDE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Selectable Tire Fill Alert Remote Start System Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Wireless Charging Pad Altitude Appearance Packag...
GLOBAL BLACK W/GLOBAL BLK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Rear Load-Leveling Suspension Full-Size Spare Tire 180-Amp Alternator 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling 18" Full-Size Steel Spare Wheel Automatic Headlamp Leveling System Trailer Hitch Zoom Class IV H...
