2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

VIN: 1C4RJKBG3M8149522

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver Zynith

Interior Colour Global Black w/Global Blk

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 16,364 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Block Heater Four Wheel Drive Engine Oil Cooler Normal Duty Suspension 180 Amp Alternator Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Electric Power-Assist Steering Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive GVWR: 2,948 kgs (6,500 lbs) Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust 87.1 L Fuel Tank 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 639.6 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Spare Wheel Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Chrome Side Windows Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Cruise Control Compass remote start rear window defogger Heated rear seats Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Illuminated Front Cupholder Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Heated Leather/Simulated Wood Steering Wheel 4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Global Telematics Box Module Tracker System Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Sentry Key Immobilizer Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Forward Collision Warning-Plus Power Options Power Mirrors Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter Power Lift Gates Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Driver Side Adjustable Seat

