2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

16,364 KM

$59,990

+ tax & licensing
L Limited GPS | Pano Roof | Trailer Tow

L Limited GPS | Pano Roof | Trailer Tow

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

16,364KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9275398
  • Stock #: F4UGJG
  • VIN: 1C4RJKBG3M8149522

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Zynith
  • Interior Colour Global Black w/Global Blk
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4UGJG
  • Mileage 16,364 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited Heated Seats Steering | Blind Spot 3.6L V6 24V VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WD Silver Zynith

Clean CARFAX!!
Key Features
- GPS Navigation
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated 2nd Row Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Tri Zone Auto A/C
- Power Liftgate
- Remote Vehicle Start
- Trailer Tow Pkg
- 10.1" Touch Screen
- Apple Carplay/Android Auto

Safety Features
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Pedestrian/Cyclist Emergency Braking
- FullSpeed Fwd Collision Warn Plus
- Active Lane Management System
- Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection
- ParkView Rear BackUp Camera
- Parksense Rear Park Assist w/Stop

10.1" Touchscreen Display, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer, ABS Brakes, Active Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Audio Memory, Auto High-Beam Headlights, Automatic Headlamp Leveling System, Automatic Temperature Control, Brake Assist, Connected Travel & Traffic Services, Connectivity - US/Canada, Delay-Off Headlights, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, Four Wheel Independent Suspension, Front Fog Lights, Fully Automatic Headlights, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Heated Door Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Occupant Sensing Airbag, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate, Power Windows, Radio Data System, Radio: Uconnect 5 Nav w/10.1" Display, Rear Window Wiper, Remote Keyless Entry, Security System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed Control, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Tilt Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Trailer Hitch Zoom, Turn Signal Indicator Mirrors.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
Normal Duty Suspension
180 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 2,948 kgs (6,500 lbs)
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
87.1 L Fuel Tank
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
639.6 Kgs Maximum Payload
Fog Lights
Spoiler
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security System
Cruise Control
Compass
remote start
rear window defogger
Heated rear seats
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Heated Leather/Simulated Wood Steering Wheel
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Global Telematics Box Module Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Forward Collision Warning-Plus
Power Mirrors
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

