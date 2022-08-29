Menu
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

47,000 KM

Details Description

$48,800

+ tax & licensing
$48,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude IV - Htd Lthr, Sunroof, Nav, Carplay, Rmt Start!

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude IV - Htd Lthr, Sunroof, Nav, Carplay, Rmt Start!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$48,800

+ taxes & licensing

47,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9309211
  • Stock #: SCV7956
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG1MC613655

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SCV7956
  • Mileage 47,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** STELLAR LOOKS! BLACK ON BLACK ON BLACK GRAND CHEROKEE! *** LOADED LAREDO X ALTITUDE IV! SUNROOF + NAVIGATION + HEATED LEATHER + CARPLAY!! *** LOW KM!! ONLY 47K KM!!! *** Now this is one fantastic looking Grand Cherokee! Massive looks with blackout badging, dark tinted windows, gorgeous black wheels, AND black leather interior make this one of the nicest looking vehicles around! Loaded up with features like Power SUNROOF......Roof Rails......Premium LEATHER Interior w/ Perforated Inserts......Power Adjustable Seat w/ Lumbar Control......Multistage HEATED SEATS......Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Audio Control......HEATED STEERING Wheel......Handsfree BLUETOOTH Connectivity......Large TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia System......NAVIGATION Package......APPLE CARPLAY / ANROID AUTO......Premium 9 SPEAKER ALPINE AUDIO System w/ Subwoofer......4G LTE WiFi Capable......REAR VIEW CAMERA......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......Dual Zone Climate Control......Factory REMOTE START......Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start......Auto Dusk Sensing Headlamps......Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror......Factory Installed TOW PACKAGE w/ 4 + 7 Pin Wiring......HD Engine Cooling System......Rear Load Leveling Suspension......2x Front Tow Hooks......ALL WHEEL DRIVE / 4X4 / 4WD System......Terrain Management System w/ Drive Mode Select (Snow, Sand, Auto, Mud, Rock)......and 20 Inch Black Alloy Wheels!

This Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude comes with two sets of keys and fobs, balance of Full Factory JEEP WARRANTY, and custom fitted Grand Cherokee All Weather mats! Yes, ONLY 47,000KM! Now priced to sell at Just $48,800 with dealer arranged financing and extended warranty options available!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

