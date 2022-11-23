2021 Jeep Renegade

$33,995 + taxes & licensing 1 9 , 3 4 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9351304

9351304 Stock #: P10168A

P10168A VIN: ZACNJDAB9MPN24612

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 19,348 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS COLORADO RED ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP (STD) Requires Subscription QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2XT JEEPSTER -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic Remote Start System Jeepster Edition Deep-Tint Sunscreen Glass Door Badging Keyless Entry w/Panic Alarm

