2021 Jeep Renegade

19,348 KM

Details Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

877-884-1415

2021 Jeep Renegade

2021 Jeep Renegade

Jeepster

2021 Jeep Renegade

Jeepster

Location

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

877-884-1415

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

19,348KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9351304
  • Stock #: P10168A
  • VIN: ZACNJDAB9MPN24612

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P10168A
  • Mileage 19,348 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
COLORADO RED
ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP (STD)
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2XT JEEPSTER -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic Remote Start System Jeepster Edition Deep-Tint Sunscreen Glass Door Badging Keyless Entry w/Panic Alarm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

