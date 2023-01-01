Menu
2021 Jeep Wrangler

49,479 KM

Details Description

$49,980

+ tax & licensing
McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

Unlimited UNLIMITED SAHARA 4X4

Location

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

49,479KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10624830
  • Stock #: 3575
  • VIN: 1C4JJXP63MW745266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Stock # 3575
  • Mileage 49,479 KM

Vehicle Description

Why is our price so aggressive? Yes, we are! we are BBC, best buy Canada!

McWilliam auto is a changer of today's car market, the one number, no Hassey price, makes buyers get the best price no matter whether you know or don't know today's market. Yes, you heard it right, One price is the best price.

Premium warranties and onsite finance are available here to improve your buying experience.

DEALER PERMIT #4611

Call today: 204-560-1234

Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB

Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca

Email: winnipegcar@gmail.com

Click here for finance:

https: www.mcwilliamauto.ca car-loan-application

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

