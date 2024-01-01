$48,998+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara One Owner |
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara One Owner |
Location
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3
204-774-4444
$48,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sting-Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 45,880 KM
Vehicle Description
Your experience is everything.
Birchwood Volkswagen is the only locally owned and operated Volkswagen dealership in Manitoba. They are also the only Volkswagen store in VW history to have been awarded the prestigious Wolfsburg Crest Club Award, in their first year of operations. Volkswagen recognizes dealers who have met the highest standard for sales and service excellence. Their particular attention to detail in everything that they do has landed them a place in this prestigious Club. Drop by to see for yourself what it means to be a Wolfsburg Crest Club dealer.
Birchwood Volkswagen on Regent brings sixty plus years of Volkswagen knowledge and experience to its valued guests. With a 4.5 Star Google rating, Volkswagen on Regent is designed to provide a next level guest experience.
Every Certified-Pre-Owned Volkswagen undergoes a unique inspection by our highly skilled and Volkswagen Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure an elegant and world class driving experience. Contact a Product Advisor today and ask about our Volkswagen Pre-Owned Program.
We cannot wait to meet you and show you what it means to level up your experience.
Call us today at 204-668-9800
Dealer permit #5561
Dealer permit #5686
Vehicle Features
204-774-4444