Menu
Account
Sign In
Your experience is everything. Birchwood Volkswagen is the only locally owned and operated Volkswagen dealership in Manitoba. They are also the only Volkswagen store in VW history to have been awarded the prestigious Wolfsburg Crest Club Award, in their first year of operations. Volkswagen recognizes dealers who have met the highest standard for sales and service excellence. Their particular attention to detail in everything that they do has landed them a place in this prestigious Club. Drop by to see for yourself what it means to be a Wolfsburg Crest Club dealer. Birchwood Volkswagen on Regent brings sixty plus years of Volkswagen knowledge and experience to its valued guests. With a 4.5 Star Google rating, Volkswagen on Regent is designed to provide a next level guest experience. Every Certified-Pre-Owned Volkswagen undergoes a unique inspection by our highly skilled and Volkswagen Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure an elegant and world class driving experience. Contact a Product Advisor today and ask about our Volkswagen Pre-Owned Program. We cannot wait to meet you and show you what it means to level up your experience. Call us today at 204-668-9800 Dealer permit #5561 Dealer permit #5686

2021 Jeep Wrangler

45,880 KM

Details Description Features

$48,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara One Owner |

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara One Owner |

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

  1. 11472256
  2. 11472256
Contact Seller

$48,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
45,880KM
VIN 1C4JJXP62MW781904

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sting-Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 45,880 KM

Vehicle Description

Your experience is everything.



Birchwood Volkswagen is the only locally owned and operated Volkswagen dealership in Manitoba. They are also the only Volkswagen store in VW history to have been awarded the prestigious Wolfsburg Crest Club Award, in their first year of operations. Volkswagen recognizes dealers who have met the highest standard for sales and service excellence. Their particular attention to detail in everything that they do has landed them a place in this prestigious Club. Drop by to see for yourself what it means to be a Wolfsburg Crest Club dealer.



Birchwood Volkswagen on Regent brings sixty plus years of Volkswagen knowledge and experience to its valued guests. With a 4.5 Star Google rating, Volkswagen on Regent is designed to provide a next level guest experience.



Every Certified-Pre-Owned Volkswagen undergoes a unique inspection by our highly skilled and Volkswagen Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure an elegant and world class driving experience. Contact a Product Advisor today and ask about our Volkswagen Pre-Owned Program.



We cannot wait to meet you and show you what it means to level up your experience.



Call us today at 204-668-9800



Dealer permit #5561
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
side steps
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
LED brakelights
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Magnesium Panels
Tires: 275/55R20 BSW All Season
Wheels: 20" x 8" Painted Aluminum
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Freedom Panel Storage Bag
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Smart Device Integration
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Leather Rear Seat
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
Illuminated Rear Cupholder
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Mechanical

Block Heater
Sport Suspension
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Manual Transfer Case
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
3 Skid Plates
600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
65.1 L Fuel Tank
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 2,812 kgs (6,200 lbs)
Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo PHEV
580.6 Kgs Maximum Payload
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/7.2 kW Onboard Charger, 12 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V, 2 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 17.3 kWh Capacity

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
552w Premium Amplifier

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Additional Features

12 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/7.2 kW Onboard Charger
2 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 17.3 kWh Capacity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Used 2020 Audi Q3 Komfort No Accidents | 1 Owner for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Audi Q3 Komfort No Accidents | 1 Owner 48,224 KM $31,998 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 TRX 1 of 100 in Canada | No Accidents for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 RAM 1500 TRX 1 of 100 in Canada | No Accidents 15,901 KM $125,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mitsubishi RVR GT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Mitsubishi RVR GT 57,673 KM $29,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-4444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$48,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Wrangler