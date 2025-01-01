$44,500+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red[Firecracker Red]
- Interior Colour Dark Saddle/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,706 KM
Vehicle Description
Hey friend! Welcome to Ride Times Love Your Wallet Sale! This February, were all about big savings and smart spendingbecause finding the perfect car shouldnt break the bank. At Ride Time, weve designed this event to help you drive away in a reliable, affordable ride while keeping your wallet happy. Find Your Perfect Ride: Browse our collection of 80-120 top-quality vehicles, each carefully selected to fit all styles and budgets. With most options priced under $30,000, youll find the perfect ride at the perfect price. Unbeatable February Deals: Weve slashed prices to bring you the best deals of the season. Whether you're upgrading or buying your first car, this is your chance to score huge savings while showing your wallet some love. Budget-Friendly Financing: - $0 down - Instant approvals - No Payments for 90 Days OAC Your dream car is more affordable than everbecause you deserve a deal that works for you. Quality You Can Trust: Every vehicle in our inventory undergoes a thorough safety inspection that exceeds provincial standards and comes with a detailed CarFax report. Plus, with our Oil 4 Life Program, youll save even more in the long run. Connect Your Way: - Text us at 204-813-6507 - Shop online at fast.ridetime.ca - Visit us in person or chat with us on Facebook Messenger Love Your Car, Love Your Wallet: The Love Your Wallet Sale is your chance to get a reliable, road-ready vehicle while making the smartest financial move of the year. Dont miss outtreat yourself (and your wallet) before these deals disappear! DLR 4080 Leather, Panoramic Roof, Navigation, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Back-Up Camera, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, 4WD, Automatic, 18" Alloy Wheels, 3 Free Months of Sirius Satellite Radio w/ Purchase, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, 8.4" Touchscreen, Advanced Brake Assist, Advanced Safety Group, Alpine Premium Audio System, Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection, Cold Weather Group, Convertible HardTop, Daytime Running Lights w/LED Accents, Forward Collision Warn/Active Braking, Front Heated Seats, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Heated Steering Wheel, LED Fog Lamps, LED Lighting Group, LED Reflector Headlamps, Off-Road Information Pages, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, Quick Order Package 25G Sahara, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rear Glass Quarter Panel Storage Bag, Remote Start System, Removable Rear Glass Quarter Panels, Safety Group, SiriusXM Traffic, Sky 1-Touch Power Top, Uconnect 4C Nav & Sound Group. 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4WD 8-Speed Automatic Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT Firecracker Red Clearcoat Why Buy From Ride Time? At Ride Time, we pride ourselves on offering the best value and service to our customers. Here are just a few of the reasons why you should buy from us: SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION: Our certified technicians inspect every inch of our used vehicles to ensure they meet Manitoba safety requirements and are "Ride Time Certified." We also ensure that our vehicles meet the safety standards of any province you may be from before shipping. USED CARS IN THE BEST CONDITION: We employ the top talent in our detailing department to make sure every used car we sell looks and feels brand new. GUARANTEED BEST PRICES: We were one of the first used car dealers in Canada to use third-party software to price our inventory, ensuring that our prices are always below market value. . FAIR TRADE-INS: We use industry-standard metrics and benchmarks to fairly price your trade-in, and we'll even buy it from you outright if you decide not to purchase from us. NON-COMMISSIONED SALES STAFF: Our sales team is focused on meeting your needs, not our bottom line, so you can trust that you'll get honest and fair service every step of the way. EXTRA BONUSES: When you purchase from us, you'll be enrolled in our "Oil 4 Life" Program*, which covers the cost of oil changes for the lifetime of your vehicle. You'll also be eligible to earn $300 for every successful referral. And if you're coming from out of town, we offer free airport pick-up and can ship your vehicle anywhere in the world. Don't miss out on all these great benefits contact us today to schedule a test drive or apply for financing through our website. Connect with us on Facebook Messenger for 24/7 assistance or text us anytime at 204-400-1965. We look forward to helping you find your dream car. *for regular cars and trucks, diesel is extra.
