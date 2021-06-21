Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Jeep Wrangler

11,463 KM

Details Description Features

$56,554

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$56,554

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Wrangler

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

  1. 7474908
  2. 7474908
  3. 7474908
  4. 7474908
  5. 7474908
  6. 7474908
  7. 7474908
  8. 7474908
  9. 7474908
  10. 7474908
  11. 7474908
  12. 7474908
  13. 7474908
  14. 7474908
  15. 7474908
  16. 7474908
  17. 7474908
  18. 7474908
  19. 7474908
  20. 7474908
  21. 7474908
  22. 7474908
  23. 7474908
  24. 7474908
  25. 7474908
Contact Seller

$56,554

+ taxes & licensing

11,463KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7474908
  • Stock #: F44DWF
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEN0MW563887

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 11,463 KM

Vehicle Description

At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Smart Device Integration
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Volvo Cars Winnipeg

2019 BMW X3 xDrive30...
 23,123 KM
$48,887 + tax & lic
2016 Lexus NX 200t A...
 91,300 KM
$29,998 + tax & lic
2020 BMW X4 xDrive28...
 24,493 KM
$57,979 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-0756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory