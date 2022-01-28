Menu
2021 Jeep Wrangler

10,090 KM

Details Description Features

$55,991

+ tax & licensing
$55,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2021 Jeep Wrangler

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sport 4WD, Apple CarPlay, Heated steering/seats

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sport 4WD, Apple CarPlay, Heated steering/seats

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$55,991

+ taxes & licensing

10,090KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8165860
  Stock #: F4BWVJ
  VIN: 1C4HJXDN8MW654617

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour HELLAYELLA
  • Interior Colour Heritage Tan/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 10,090 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
CARFAX Canada One Owner


2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S 4WD, Apple CarPlay, Heated steering/seats 2.0L I4 DOHC 8-Speed Automatic 4WD Hellayella Clearcoat

ABS brakes, Apple CarPlay Capable, Cloth Bucket Seats, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Low tire pressure warning, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Speed control, Traction control.
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Cruise Control
Compass
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Locking glove box
Front air conditioning
Front centre armrest w/storage
Keyless Start
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Systems Monitor
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Illuminated Front Cupholder
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Vanity w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
Illuminated Rear Cupholder
Removable 3rd Row Windows
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Console Insert
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Power Steering
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Manual Transfer Case
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
3 Skid Plates
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
1233# Maximum Payload
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
81.4 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,449 kg (5,400 lbs)
Daytime Running Lights
Removable Rear Window
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Black door handles
Body-coloured grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black fender flares
Black Side Windows Trim
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Magnesium Panels
Tires: P245/75R17 All Season
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Fixed antenna
8 speakers
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

