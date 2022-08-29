Menu
2021 Jeep Wrangler

19,533 KM

Details

$64,500

+ tax & licensing
$64,500

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

2021 Jeep Wrangler

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon | Leather | Navigation

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon | Leather | Navigation

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

$64,500

+ taxes & licensing

19,533KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 19,533 KM

Vehicle Description

Tackle anything Mother Nature throws your way in this 1 owner, low KM 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited that just arrived in rugged Rubicon trim! No base model here - this eye catching Black Jeep is loaded with popular options including: * Leather Seating ($1495) * Safety Group w/LED Tail Lights & Blind Spot Monitoring w/Rear Cross Path Detection ($895) * Navigation & Sound Group w/Navigation, 8.4 Inch Touchscreen & Alpine Stereo ($1395) * Dual Top Group ($1420) * 8 Speed Automatic Transmission ($1795) * Roc-Trac Full Time 4WD System ($795) * 3.6L V6 w/eTorque ($200) * Remote Proximity Entry ($495) * Body Color 3 Piece Modular Hard Top ($2095) * Body Color Fender Flares ($295)

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alpine Premium Audio System
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Body-colour fender flares
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
BLACK
Remote proximity keyless entry
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
4.10 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ETORQUE -inc: 600 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 48-Volt Belt Starter Generator Delete Alternator Non-Locking Fuel-Filler Cap Engine Oil Cooler
SAFETY GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection
TIRES: LT285/70R17C BSW ON/OFF-ROAD (STD)
BODY-COLOUR 3-PIECE HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer
GVWR: 2 630 KGS (5 800 LBS) (STD)
BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/RUBICON & UTILITY GRID -inc: Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Premium Door Trim Panel
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" POLISHED ALUMINUM W/BLACK (STD)
4:1 Rock-Trac HD Full Time 4WD System
UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: Off-Road Information Pages SiriusXM Traffic Alpine Premium Audio System Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display HD Radio Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Yr SiriusXM Guardian S...
REDICAL ANODIZED MID-DASH PANEL
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25R RUBICON -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/eTorque Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: Tip Start Selec-Speed Control

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

