2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Rubicon | Leather | Navigation
Location
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 19,533 KM
Vehicle Description
Tackle anything Mother Nature throws your way in this 1 owner, low KM 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited that just arrived in rugged Rubicon trim! No base model here - this eye catching Black Jeep is loaded with popular options including: * Leather Seating ($1495) * Safety Group w/LED Tail Lights & Blind Spot Monitoring w/Rear Cross Path Detection ($895) * Navigation & Sound Group w/Navigation, 8.4 Inch Touchscreen & Alpine Stereo ($1395) * Dual Top Group ($1420) * 8 Speed Automatic Transmission ($1795) * Roc-Trac Full Time 4WD System ($795) * 3.6L V6 w/eTorque ($200) * Remote Proximity Entry ($495) * Body Color 3 Piece Modular Hard Top ($2095) * Body Color Fender Flares ($295)
Vehicle Features
