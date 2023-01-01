$39,988+ tax & licensing
2021 Keystone RV Hideout
318BR - BUNK HOUSE - DOUBLE SLIDE-
Location
Carvista
1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
$39,988
- Listing ID: 9681694
- Stock #: 251923
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Mileage 300 KM
Vehicle Description
UNITS IN STORAGE - PLEASE ARRANGE FOR VIEWING APPOINTMENT. FREE STORAGE TILL SPRING 2023 WITH PURCHASE*! Come see why Carvista has been the Consumer Choice Award Winner for 2 consecutive years! Don't play the waiting game, our units are instock, no pre-order necessary!!Consumer Choice Award Winner for #1 Recreational Vehicle Dealer! No Payments for 90 days.*
WAS $63131 MSRP NEW, SAVE THOUSANDS FROM NEW!
Specs:
2021 Keystone Hideout 318BR travel trailer camper 2 slide
Bunk House Slide
31’ Camper Trailer (35.92’ over all)
Aluminum body material
7686 lbs dry weight
9700 lbs GVWR
2014 lbs Cargo weight
900 Lbs hitch weight
2 Power Slide
18’ Power Awning
Power leveling jacks / Power tongue jack
Max Sleeping Count – 11
3 bunk beds
1 convertible sofa
1 dinette
1 master queen
13500 BTU A/C Unit
30000 BTU Heater
6 gallon Propane Hot Water Tank
Consumer Choice Award Winners 2021 and 2022 and 2023! See for yourself why Carvista has won this prestigious award and continues to serve its community.
Carvista Approved! Our RVista package includes a complete inspection of your camper that includes general testing of the camper systems!
We pride ourselves in providing the highest quality trailers possible, and include a rigorous detail to ensure you get the cleanest trailer around.
Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST
Carvista Inc. Dealer Permit # 1211, Category: Used Camper
Units may not be exactly as shown, please verify all details with a sales person.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
