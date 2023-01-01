Menu
2021 Keystone RV Hideout

300 KM

Details Description

$39,988

+ tax & licensing
$39,988

+ taxes & licensing

Carvista

877-245-5756

2021 Keystone RV Hideout

2021 Keystone RV Hideout

318BR - BUNK HOUSE - DOUBLE SLIDE-

2021 Keystone RV Hideout

318BR - BUNK HOUSE - DOUBLE SLIDE-

Location

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

877-245-5756

$39,988

+ taxes & licensing

300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9681694
  • Stock #: 251923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Mileage 300 KM

Vehicle Description

UNITS IN STORAGE - PLEASE ARRANGE FOR VIEWING APPOINTMENT. FREE STORAGE TILL SPRING 2023 WITH PURCHASE*! Come see why Carvista has been the Consumer Choice Award Winner for 2 consecutive years! Don't play the waiting game, our units are instock, no pre-order necessary!!Consumer Choice Award Winner for #1 Recreational Vehicle Dealer! No Payments for 90 days.*
WAS $63131 MSRP NEW, SAVE THOUSANDS FROM NEW!
Specs:
2021 Keystone Hideout 318BR travel trailer camper 2 slide
Bunk House Slide
31’ Camper Trailer (35.92’ over all)
Aluminum body material
7686 lbs dry weight
9700 lbs GVWR
2014 lbs Cargo weight
900 Lbs hitch weight
2 Power Slide
18’ Power Awning
Power leveling jacks / Power tongue jack
Max Sleeping Count – 11
3 bunk beds
1 convertible sofa
1 dinette
1 master queen
13500 BTU A/C Unit
30000 BTU Heater
6 gallon Propane Hot Water Tank
Consumer Choice Award Winners 2021 and 2022 and 2023! See for yourself why Carvista has won this prestigious award and continues to serve its community.
Carvista Approved! Our RVista package includes a complete inspection of your camper that includes general testing of the camper systems!
We pride ourselves in providing the highest quality trailers possible, and include a rigorous detail to ensure you get the cleanest trailer around.
Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST
Carvista Inc. Dealer Permit # 1211, Category: Used Camper
Units may not be exactly as shown, please verify all details with a sales person.

