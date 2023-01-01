2021 Kia Forte

Sale $28,075 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 2 , 2 5 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10621497

10621497 Stock #: F5AN3E

F5AN3E VIN: 3KPF54AD0ME316614

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F5AN3E

Mileage 52,256 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Hill Descent Control Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs 120 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 53 L Fuel Tank 60-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls 4.89 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.0L MPI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT Transmission: Intelligent Variable Automatic Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel POWER REAR WINDOWS Engine Immobilizer glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Bucket front seats Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature 2 Seatback Storage Pockets FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Full Carpet Floor Covering Vinyl Door Trim Insert 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjusting front seats FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Safety Brake Assist Back-Up Camera PERIMETER ALARM Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Convenience Clock Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player aux audio input jack Window grid antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Radio w/Seek-Scan Streaming Audio Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround Tire mobility kit Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Chrome Side Windows Trim Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Additional Features Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Radio Data System and External Memory Control In-Dash Mounted Single CD Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2) 7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar 4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats Leatherette/Textile Seating Surfaces

