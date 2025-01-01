$19,272+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Forte
EX - APPLE CARPLAY, HTD SEATS + WHEEL, SUNROOF
2021 Kia Forte
EX - APPLE CARPLAY, HTD SEATS + WHEEL, SUNROOF
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$19,272
+ taxes & licensing
Used
100,250KM
VIN 3KPF54AD5ME374590
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 100,250 KM
Vehicle Description
Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
Call Dealer
204-560-XXXX(click to show)
204-560-6292
Alternate Numbers204-489-4494
2021 Kia Forte