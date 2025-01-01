Menu
Discover comfort and style in this 2021 Kia Forte EX! With its eye-catching Radiant Red exterior and sleek black interior, this sedan is ready to impress. Experience the perfect blend of efficiency and performance with its 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission. Key Features: - Power Sunroof for open-air driving - Heated Front Seats and Heated Steering Wheel for cold mornings - Wireless Phone Charger for convenient connectivity - Apple CarPlay integration for seamless smartphone use - Lane Keeping Assist for enhanced safety - Blind Spot Detection to help prevent accidents - Front-Wheel Drive for improved handling

2021 Kia Forte

85,120 KM

Details Description Features

$20,495

2021 Kia Forte

EX Heated Seats | Local Vehicle

12154431

2021 Kia Forte

EX Heated Seats | Local Vehicle

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$20,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
85,120KM
VIN 3KPF54AD1ME318307

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Radiant Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 85,120 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover comfort and style in this 2021 Kia Forte EX! With its eye-catching Radiant Red exterior and sleek black interior, this sedan is ready to impress. Experience the perfect blend of efficiency and performance with its 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission.

Key Features:
- Power Sunroof for open-air driving
- Heated Front Seats and Heated Steering Wheel for cold mornings
- Wireless Phone Charger for convenient connectivity
- Apple CarPlay integration for seamless smartphone use
- Lane Keeping Assist for enhanced safety
- Blind Spot Detection to help prevent accidents
- Front-Wheel Drive for improved handling

At Birchwood Kia West, we're committed to providing an exceptional car-buying experience. Whether you're ready to make a purchase or just have questions, our team is here to assist you. Schedule a test drive today and feel the difference for yourself. With our transparent process and efficient service, you'll see why we're a top-rated Kia dealer in Manitoba. Visit us online at www.birchwoodkiawest.ca or stop by our dealership to start your journey with this fantastic Kia Forte!
Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjusting front seats
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
Transmission: Intelligent Variable Automatic

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 Kia Forte