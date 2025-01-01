$20,495+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Forte
EX Heated Seats | Local Vehicle
Location
Birchwood Kia West
3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4
204-888-4542
$20,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Radiant Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 85,120 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating!
Discover comfort and style in this 2021 Kia Forte EX! With its eye-catching Radiant Red exterior and sleek black interior, this sedan is ready to impress. Experience the perfect blend of efficiency and performance with its 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission.
Key Features:
- Power Sunroof for open-air driving
- Heated Front Seats and Heated Steering Wheel for cold mornings
- Wireless Phone Charger for convenient connectivity
- Apple CarPlay integration for seamless smartphone use
- Lane Keeping Assist for enhanced safety
- Blind Spot Detection to help prevent accidents
- Front-Wheel Drive for improved handling
At Birchwood Kia West, we're committed to providing an exceptional car-buying experience. Whether you're ready to make a purchase or just have questions, our team is here to assist you. Schedule a test drive today and feel the difference for yourself. With our transparent process and efficient service, you'll see why we're a top-rated Kia dealer in Manitoba. Visit us online at www.birchwoodkiawest.ca or stop by our dealership to start your journey with this fantastic Kia Forte!
Need more information?
Vehicle Features
