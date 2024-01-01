$28,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 Kia Seltos
EX AWD - Sunroof, Htd Seats & Wheel!!
2021 Kia Seltos
EX AWD - Sunroof, Htd Seats & Wheel!!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
72,500KM
VIN KNDEUCAA3M7203240
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10305WAV
- Mileage 72,500 KM
Vehicle Description
*** STARBRIGHT YELLOW KIA SELTOS EX AWD *** SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, SOFINO INTERIOR, HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** 8.0 INCH TOUCHSCREEN, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO *** Introducing the 2021 Kia Seltos EX AWD- where adventure meets elegance in a truly unique compact SUV! This extraordinary vehicle is designed for those who dare to stand out and embrace the road less traveled. With its bold angular lines and distinctive bold yellow colour, the Seltos EX AWD is a true head-turner. Inside, the Seltos EX offers a meticulously crafted interior with features such a SUNROOF......HEATED SEATS......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......Black SOFINO Seat Trim......8.0 Inch Touchscreen......ANDROID AUTO......Bluetooth Connectivity......AM/FM Radio......USB A Input......Rear View Monitor w/ Parking Guidance......Rear Occupant Alert......REAR BLIND SPOT COLLISION-AVOIDANCE ASSIST......Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist......LANE KEEPING ASSIST......Lane Following Assist......LANE DEPARTURE WARNING......Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian Detection......Safe Exit Assist......Electronic Stability Control......Idle Stop & Go......Vehicle-Stability Management......Torque Vectoring Cornering Control......HILL-START ASSIST CONTROL......Downhill Brake Control......DYNAMAX FULLY ACTIVE AWD w/ Lock Mode......DRIVE MODE SELECTION......Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Media & Cruise Control......Rear Center Folding Arm Rest w/ Cupholders......ROOF RAILS......LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS......LED Rear Lights......2.0L I4 Engine......Automatic Transmission......17 INCH WHEELS w/ RADAR TIRES!!
This vehicle comes with only 72,500 KILOMETERS!! Financing and Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
