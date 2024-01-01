$28,963+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Seltos
EX PREMIUM
2021 Kia Seltos
EX PREMIUM
Location
Winnipeg Hyundai
3700 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0Z8
204-774-5373
$28,963
+ taxes & licensing
Used
138,071KM
VIN KNDERCAA5M7137243
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 88623
- Mileage 138,071 KM
Vehicle Description
Contact us today at Winnipeg Hyundai to arrange a personal viewing and test drive of any of our premium preowned vehicles or come in for a hassle-free trade appraisal. We offer a completed safety and Carfax report with every preowned vehicle. Our friendly and experienced team can help with everything from choosing your next vehicle to crafting the perfect financing plan to meet your needs and budget.
Visit us at 3700 Portage Avenue or call 204-774-5373 and find out why every one that buys at Winnipeg Hyundai says "I love my car!"
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Winnipeg Hyundai
3700 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0Z8
2021 Kia Seltos