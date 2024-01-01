$28,793+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Seltos
SX Turbo Clean CARFAX | Local Vehicle
Location
Birchwood Kia on Regent
1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-667-9993
$28,793
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lunar Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 41,706 KM
Vehicle Description
We have temporarily moved! We are just down the street at 810 Regent Ave. West. We are building a brand new Birchwood Kia Regent!
Clean CARFAX! No Accidents!
Low Kilometers!
Local Vehicle!
Key Features
- All Wheel Drive
- Remote Car Starter
- Power Sunroof
- Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist
- Rearview Camera
- Apple Carplay
- Heads Up Display
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Wireless Phone Charger
Safety Features
- Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lane Follow Assist
- Drivers Attention Warning
- Rear Cross Traffic Avoidance Assist
- Advanced Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System
- Highway Driving Assist
- 4-Wheel Anti Lock Braking System
- Safe Exit Assist System
- Hill Assist Control
And More!
Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
Free CARFAX history report
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Service records if available
Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make, and model.
Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!
Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!
Dealer permit #4176
Vehicle Features
