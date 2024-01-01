Menu
The 2021 Kia Seltos EX is a compact SUV that combines stylish design, comfortable interiors, and a host of advanced features, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a versatile and well-equipped vehicle. With its bold exterior, spacious cabin, and cutting-edge technology, the Seltos EX stands out in the competitive subcompact SUV market. Whether youre commuting to work, running errands, or embarking on a weekend adventure, the Seltos EX is ready to enhance your driving experience.<br /><br /><strong>FEATURES OF THE 2021 KIA SELTOS EX AWD</strong><ul> <li>Sunroof</li> <li>Leather Interior</li></ul><br /><strong>CONVENIENCE</strong><ul> <li>Remote Engine Start</li> <li>Heated Steering Wheel</li> <li>Heated Seats</li> <li>Air Conditioning</li> <li>Cruise Control</li></ul><br /><strong>SAFETY FEATURES</strong><ul> <li>Rear View Camera</li> <li>Pedestrian Detection</li> <li>Forward Collision Warning</li> <li>Rear Cross-Traffic Alert</li> <li>Blind Spot Alert</li> <li>Lane Departure Alert</li> <li>Lane Keep Assist</li> <li>Hill Start Assist</li> <li>Hill Descent Control</li> <li>Traction Control</li> <li>Stability Control</li> <li>Anti-Lock Brake System</li></ul><br /><strong>TECHNOLOGY</strong><ul> <li>8-Inch Touch-Screen</li> <li>Apple CarPlay</li> <li>Android Auto</li> <li>SiriusXM</li> <li>Bluetooth</li> <li>AM/FM Stereo</li> <li>USB Ports</li> <li>6-Speaker</li></ul><br /><strong>PERFORMANCE</strong><ul> <li>2.0L I4 Engine</li> <li>Automatic Transmission </li></ul><br /><br />Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)<br /><br />Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).<br /><br />Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

2021 Kia Seltos

103,250 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Seltos

EX AWD

12045388

2021 Kia Seltos

EX AWD

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
103,250KM
VIN KNDEUCAA2M7208719

  • Exterior Colour Starbright Yellow
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,250 KM

The 2021 Kia Seltos EX is a compact SUV that combines stylish design, comfortable interiors, and a host of advanced features, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a versatile and well-equipped vehicle. With its bold exterior, spacious cabin, and cutting-edge technology, the Seltos EX stands out in the competitive subcompact SUV market. Whether you're commuting to work, running errands, or embarking on a weekend adventure, the Seltos EX is ready to enhance your driving experience.

FEATURES OF THE 2021 KIA SELTOS EX AWD
  • Sunroof
  • Leather Interior

CONVENIENCE
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Heated Seats
  • Air Conditioning
  • Cruise Control

SAFETY FEATURES
  • Rear View Camera
  • Pedestrian Detection
  • Forward Collision Warning
  • Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Blind Spot Alert
  • Lane Departure Alert
  • Lane Keep Assist
  • Hill Start Assist
  • Hill Descent Control
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brake System

TECHNOLOGY
  • 8-Inch Touch-Screen
  • Apple CarPlay
  • Android Auto
  • SiriusXM
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • USB Ports
  • 6-Speaker

PERFORMANCE
  • 2.0L I4 Engine
  • Automatic Transmission


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this used 2021 KIA SELTOS please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

204-489-4494
2021 Kia Seltos