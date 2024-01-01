$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Seltos
EX AWD
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
Used
103,250KM
VIN KNDEUCAA2M7208719
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Starbright Yellow
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,250 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Kia Seltos EX is a compact SUV that combines stylish design, comfortable interiors, and a host of advanced features, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a versatile and well-equipped vehicle. With its bold exterior, spacious cabin, and cutting-edge technology, the Seltos EX stands out in the competitive subcompact SUV market. Whether you're commuting to work, running errands, or embarking on a weekend adventure, the Seltos EX is ready to enhance your driving experience.
FEATURES OF THE 2021 KIA SELTOS EX AWD
- Sunroof
- Leather Interior
CONVENIENCE
- Remote Engine Start
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Seats
- Air Conditioning
- Cruise Control
SAFETY FEATURES
- Rear View Camera
- Pedestrian Detection
- Forward Collision Warning
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Blind Spot Alert
- Lane Departure Alert
- Lane Keep Assist
- Hill Start Assist
- Hill Descent Control
- Traction Control
- Stability Control
- Anti-Lock Brake System
TECHNOLOGY
- 8-Inch Touch-Screen
- Apple CarPlay
- Android Auto
- SiriusXM
- Bluetooth
- AM/FM Stereo
- USB Ports
- 6-Speaker
PERFORMANCE
- 2.0L I4 Engine
- Automatic Transmission
