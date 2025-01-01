Menu
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating! Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program! Need more information? *Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter *Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca *Call us at (204) 888-4542 *Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied. *Additional fees may apply to select finance options. *Dealer Permit #4302

2021 Kia Seltos

84,568 KM

$25,870

+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Seltos

SX Turbo Local | No Accidents!

2021 Kia Seltos

SX Turbo Local | No Accidents!

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$25,870

+ taxes & licensing

Used
84,568KM
VIN KNDETCA23M7180344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow / Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 84,568 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Brake Assist
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Interior

Immobilizer
Navigation
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Safety

Hill Descent Control
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind-Spot Collision Avoid Assist (BSCA) Blind Spot
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Wheels: 18" Alloy
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Tires: 235/45R18
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Radio: AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM UVO Intelligence -inc: 10.25" display screen
USB charger and media input port
wireless cell phone charger and Bose premium sound system
Heated & Air-Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar
driver seat height adjustment and power front passenger seat

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

