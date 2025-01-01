Menu
Dealer permit #5686

2021 Kia Seltos

88,131 KM

Details Description Features

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Kia Seltos

EX

13286246

2021 Kia Seltos

EX

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

Used
88,131KM
VIN KNDEUCAA2M7207778

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # F6GKUF
  • Mileage 88,131 KM

Vehicle Description

With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind-Spot Collision Avoid Assist (BSCA) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance-Assist (RCCA)

Interior

Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat height adjustment

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Tires: 215/55R17
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode select

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Front Vented Discs
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
USB charger and media input port
Radio: AM/FM Display Audio -inc: 8" display screen
Bluetooth and 6 speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

