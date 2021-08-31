2021 Kia Seltos

Local One Owner! Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
Navigation System
UVO Intelligence System
Factory 1 Way Remote Starter
Power Adjustable Sunroof
Wireless Cell Phone Charger
Advanced Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Lane Keep Assist
Lane Follow Assist
Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist
Rear Cross Traffic Avoidance Assist
Highway Driving Assist
Electronic Parking Brake
Sofino Leather Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Android Auto
Apple Carplay
All Wheel Drive
LED Headlights
LED Fog Lights
Touchscreen Display
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Push Button Start
Remote Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning
Power Driver Seat w/ 2 way power lumbar
Power Passenger Seat
Air Cooled Front Seats
Heated 2nd Row Seats
Heated Front Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Smart Cruise Control
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio App
USB Ports
1 Set of Keys
Block Heater Equipped
All of our purchases comes with the following
Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!
Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!
Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.
Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!
NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!
Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
CVT Transmission
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control