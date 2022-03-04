Menu
2021 Kia Seltos

10,686 KM

Details Description Features

$37,767

+ tax & licensing
$37,767

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2021 Kia Seltos

2021 Kia Seltos

EX Premium | Locally Owned & Serviced | Navigation | Cooled Seats | UVO Intelligence |

2021 Kia Seltos

EX Premium | Locally Owned & Serviced | Navigation | Cooled Seats | UVO Intelligence |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

$37,767

+ taxes & licensing

10,686KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8561162
  • Stock #: F4J35C
  • VIN: KNDERCAAXM7083843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 10,686 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Kilometres, Rare Vehicle, And Very Well Equipped! Do Not Miss This Car! Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia On Regent Today!

Kia Certified Preowned Vehicles receive:
-Exclusive rebate and financing options!
-Upgradable, 6 years/120,000km Mechanical Breakdown Protection! Completely transferrable
-24 Roadside Assistance; Rental Benefits; Trip Interruption and Multimedia update coverage
-135 Point Kia Certified Preowned Inspection Report
-90 Day SiriusXM Satellite radio trial (if applicable)
10.25 Navigation (HD/SXM)
UVO Intelligence (Factory Remote Start)
Forward Collision Avoid. Assist (FCA)
Lane Keep Assist (LKA)
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist
Rear Cross Traffic Avoidance Assist
Advanced Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA)
Highway Driving Assist
Electronic Parking Brake
7 Supervision Cluster
Wireless Cell Phone Charger
Heated Steering Wheel
Android Auto
Apple Carplay
All Wheel Drive
Locking Differential
Touchscreen Display
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Push Button Start
Remote Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning
Power Driver Seat w/ 2-way power lumbar
Power Passenger Seat
Air-Cooled Front Seats
Heated 2nd Row Seats
Smart Cruise Control
Heated Front Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Drive Mode Select
Idle Stop and Go
6 airbags
4 Wheel ABS Disc Brakes
Electronic Stability Control
Hill Assist Control
Downhill Brake Control
Temporary Spare Tire
USB Ports
1 Set of Keys
Block Heater Equipped

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Kia Certified Preowned Inspection
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay- No Hidden Fees Or Charges!
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
WWW.BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
CVT Transmission
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
6.052 AXLE RATIO
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L MPI I4 -inc: idle stop and go
GVWR: 4,167 lbs
Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode select,
Fog Lights
Spoiler
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Roof Rack Rails Only
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Coloured Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Tires: 215/55R17
Power Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Trip Computer
remote start
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
UVO Intelligence Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Heated & Air-Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar, driver seat height adjustment and power front passenger seat
Digital/Analog Appearance
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind-Spot Collision Avoid Assist (BSCA) Blind Spot
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
4 Cyl Engine
Premium Synthetic Interior
Gasoline Fuel System
USB charger and media input port
Radio: AM/FM Display Audio -inc: 8" display screen
Bluetooth and 6 speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

