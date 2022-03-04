2021 Kia Seltos

$37,767 + taxes & licensing 1 0 , 6 8 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8561162

8561162 Stock #: F4J35C

F4J35C VIN: KNDERCAAXM7083843

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 10,686 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Brake Assist Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs CVT Transmission 120 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 50 L Fuel Tank 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control 6.052 AXLE RATIO Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Engine: 2.0L MPI I4 -inc: idle stop and go GVWR: 4,167 lbs Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode select, Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Roof Rack Rails Only Wheels: 17" Alloy Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Coloured Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Tires: 215/55R17 Power Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Metal-Look Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Trip Computer remote start rear window defogger Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Automatic Air Conditioning Cargo Area Concealed Storage Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Full Carpet Floor Covering 4-Way Passenger Seat 6-Way Driver Seat 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet UVO Intelligence Tracker System Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black Interior Accents Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Heated & Air-Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar, driver seat height adjustment and power front passenger seat Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Restricted Driving Mode Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Blind-Spot Collision Avoid Assist (BSCA) Blind Spot Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist Audio Aux Input Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Android Auto and Apple CarPlay 4 Cyl Engine Premium Synthetic Interior Gasoline Fuel System USB charger and media input port Radio: AM/FM Display Audio -inc: 8" display screen Bluetooth and 6 speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.