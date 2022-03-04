$37,767+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Kia Seltos
EX Premium | Locally Owned & Serviced | Navigation | Cooled Seats | UVO Intelligence |
Location
Birchwood Kia on Regent
1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
$37,767
- Listing ID: 8561162
- Stock #: F4J35C
- VIN: KNDERCAAXM7083843
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 10,686 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Kilometres, Rare Vehicle, And Very Well Equipped! Do Not Miss This Car! Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia On Regent Today!
Kia Certified Preowned Vehicles receive:
-Exclusive rebate and financing options!
-Upgradable, 6 years/120,000km Mechanical Breakdown Protection! Completely transferrable
-24 Roadside Assistance; Rental Benefits; Trip Interruption and Multimedia update coverage
-135 Point Kia Certified Preowned Inspection Report
-90 Day SiriusXM Satellite radio trial (if applicable)
10.25 Navigation (HD/SXM)
UVO Intelligence (Factory Remote Start)
Forward Collision Avoid. Assist (FCA)
Lane Keep Assist (LKA)
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist
Rear Cross Traffic Avoidance Assist
Advanced Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA)
Highway Driving Assist
Electronic Parking Brake
7 Supervision Cluster
Wireless Cell Phone Charger
Heated Steering Wheel
Android Auto
Apple Carplay
All Wheel Drive
Locking Differential
Touchscreen Display
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Push Button Start
Remote Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning
Power Driver Seat w/ 2-way power lumbar
Power Passenger Seat
Air-Cooled Front Seats
Heated 2nd Row Seats
Smart Cruise Control
Heated Front Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Drive Mode Select
Idle Stop and Go
6 airbags
4 Wheel ABS Disc Brakes
Electronic Stability Control
Hill Assist Control
Downhill Brake Control
Temporary Spare Tire
USB Ports
1 Set of Keys
Block Heater Equipped
All of our purchases comes with the following
Carfax report
Service records if available
Kia Certified Preowned Inspection
Birchwood Certified Inspection
