2021 Kia Seltos EX Roof | Carplay | No Accidents

$33,474 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 9 , 9 6 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 9639631

9639631 Stock #: F4KCH5

F4KCH5 VIN: KNDEUCAA9M7133775

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Ocean Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 29,964 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Hill Descent Control Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs CVT Transmission 120 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 50 L Fuel Tank 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder 6.052 AXLE RATIO Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Engine: 2.0L MPI I4 -inc: idle stop and go GVWR: 4,167 lbs Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode select, Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Roof Rack Rails Only Wheels: 17" Alloy Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Coloured Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Tires: 215/55R17 Power Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Metal-Look Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer tilt steering AM/FM Stereo remote start rear window defogger Leather Steering Wheel Rear View Camera Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Bucket front seats Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Automatic Air Conditioning Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Full Carpet Floor Covering 4-Way Passenger Seat 6-Way Driver Seat 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat height adjustment Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black Interior Accents Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning Blind-Spot Collision Avoid Assist (BSCA) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Powertrain Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof Convenience Clock Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna aux audio input jack Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Radio w/Seek-Scan 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control Radio: AM/FM Display Audio -inc: 8" display screen, USB charger and media input port, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth and 6 speakers, Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Radio Data System and External Memory Control In-Dash Mounted Single CD Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Audio Aux Input Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Android Auto and Apple CarPlay 4 Cyl Engine Premium Synthetic Interior Gasoline Fuel System USB charger and media input port Radio: AM/FM Display Audio -inc: 8" display screen Bluetooth and 6 speakers Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2) 7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar 4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats Leatherette/Textile Seating Surfaces

