We have temporarily moved! We are just down the street at 810 Regent Ave. West. We are building a brand new Birchwood Kia Regent! Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: Free CARFAX history report A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery Birchwood Certified Inspection Service records if available Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make, and model. Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why were the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

2021 Kia Sorento

39,220 KM

Details Description Features

$36,048

+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Sorento

EX

2021 Kia Sorento

EX

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

$36,048

+ taxes & licensing

Used
39,220KM
VIN 5XYRHDLF7MG024867

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aruba Stone Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 39,220 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
67 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,480 kgs (5,468 lbs)
Engine: 2.5L Turbo GDI -inc: Dual Over-Head Cam (DOHC) and Dual Cam Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT)
3.316 Axle Ratio

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Simulated woodgrain trim
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind-Spot Collision Avoid Assist (BSCA) Blind Spot
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) Car/Ped
Lane Following Assist
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Integrated roof antenna
aux audio input jack
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and UVO2 External Memory Control

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat
Black Bodyside Insert and Black Wheel Well Trim
Tires: 255/45R20
Wheels: 20" A-Type Black Painted Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Manual Fold Into Floor
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Recline
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-667-XXXX

(click to show)

204-667-9993

$36,048

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Sorento