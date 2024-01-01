Menu
Account
Sign In
Good Condition! So visit us online or in-person to schedule a test drive! Key Features - X Line Exterior Package - X Line Exclusive Raise Suspension Height - Wireless Phone Charger - Apple Carplay and Android Auto - Bluetooth - Smart Key with Push Button - Heated Steering Wheel - Heated Front Seats - Dual Zone Climate Control Safety Features - Rearview Camera - Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist - Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist - Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist - Lane Keeping Assist - Lane Following Assist - Automatic Headlights - High Beam Assist - Tire Pressure Monitoring System And More! Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program! Need more information? *Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter *Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca *Call us at (204) 888-4542 *Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied. *Additional fees may apply to select finance options. *Dealer Permit #4302 Dealer permit #4302

2021 Kia Sorento

43,914 KM

Details Description Features

$32,819

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Kia Sorento

X-Line Heated Seats | Carplay | Wireless Phone Charger

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Sorento

X-Line Heated Seats | Carplay | Wireless Phone Charger

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
Sale

$32,819

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
43,914KM
VIN 5XYRGDLF6MG038844

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 43,914 KM

Vehicle Description

Good Condition!

So visit us online or in-person to schedule a test drive!
Key Features

- X Line Exterior Package
- X Line Exclusive Raise Suspension Height
- Wireless Phone Charger
- Apple Carplay and Android Auto
- Bluetooth
- Smart Key with Push Button
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Front Seats
- Dual Zone Climate Control

Safety Features

- Rearview Camera
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist
- Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lane Following Assist
- Automatic Headlights
- High Beam Assist
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System

And More!
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Need more information?
*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Call us at (204) 888-4542

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance options.
*Dealer Permit #4302
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
67 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,480 kgs (5,468 lbs)
Engine: 2.5L Turbo GDI -inc: Dual Over-Head Cam (DOHC) and Dual Cam Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT)
3.316 Axle Ratio

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind-Spot Collision Avoid Assist (BSCA) Blind Spot
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) Car/Ped
Lane Following Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
8-Way Driver Seat
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Voice Activation
Integrated roof antenna
aux audio input jack
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and UVO2 External Memory Control
Radio: AM/FM/HD -inc: 8" display audio, Bluetooth, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 6 speakers and steering wheel audio controls

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
Metal-look grille
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Black Bodyside Insert and Black Wheel Well Trim
Tires: 255/45R20
Wheels: 20" Semi Glossy Grey C-Type Alloy -inc: Machine finish
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Radio: AM/FM/HD -inc: 8" display audio
6 speakers and steering wheel audio controls
Radio Data System and UVO2 External Memory Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Kia West

Used 2017 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD | Local Trade for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD | Local Trade 50,091 KM $24,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Sportage EX Premium Local Trade | One Owner for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Kia Sportage EX Premium Local Trade | One Owner 41,393 KM $36,499 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD w/ Trend PKG 2.4L for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD w/ Trend PKG 2.4L 54,952 KM $27,890 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Kia West

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,819

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Sorento