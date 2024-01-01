$32,819+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Sorento
X-Line Heated Seats | Carplay | Wireless Phone Charger
Location
Birchwood Kia West
3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4
204-888-4542
$32,819
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 43,914 KM
Vehicle Description
Good Condition!
So visit us online or in-person to schedule a test drive!
Key Features
- X Line Exterior Package
- X Line Exclusive Raise Suspension Height
- Wireless Phone Charger
- Apple Carplay and Android Auto
- Bluetooth
- Smart Key with Push Button
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Front Seats
- Dual Zone Climate Control
Safety Features
- Rearview Camera
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist
- Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lane Following Assist
- Automatic Headlights
- High Beam Assist
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System
And More!
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West!
Need more information?
*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance options.
Dealer permit #4302
Vehicle Features
204-888-4542