Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating! Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program! Need more information? *Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter *Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca *Call us at (204) 888-4542 *Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied. *Additional fees may apply to select finance options. *Dealer Permit #4302

2021 Kia Sorento

33,905 KM

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Kia Sorento

LX+ No Accidents | 1-Owner

12022168

2021 Kia Sorento

LX+ No Accidents | 1-Owner

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
33,905KM
VIN 5XYRGDLC4MG072206

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 33,905 KM

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Clock

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Voice Activation
aux audio input jack
Radio w/Seek-Scan

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Lip Spoiler
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Radio Data System and UVO2 External Memory Control

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

2021 Kia Sorento