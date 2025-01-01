$28,000+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 Kia Sorento
LX Premium
2021 Kia Sorento
LX Premium
Location
Birchwood Kia on Regent
1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-667-9993
$28,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
41,976KM
VIN 5XYRGDLC8MG066330
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Runway Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 41,976 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer permit #4176
Vehicle Features
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bucket front seats
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Safety
Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Convenience
Clock
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
aux audio input jack
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic
Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Lip Spoiler
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Tires: P225/65R17 AS
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Additional Features
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Manual Fold Into Floor
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Recline
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist
Radio: AM/FM/HD -inc: 8" display audio
6 speakers and steering wheel audio controls
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
Leatherette/Textile Seating Surfaces
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Kia on Regent
2019 Kia Sorento EX 86,406 KM $25,488 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Sportage EX S 40,088 KM $29,500 + tax & lic
2023 Honda CR-V LX Local Vehicle | Heated Seats | BackUp Cam 27,995 KM $33,724 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Kia on Regent
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Kia on Regent
1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
Call Dealer
204-667-XXXX(click to show)
$28,000
+ taxes & licensing>
Birchwood Kia on Regent
204-667-9993
2021 Kia Sorento