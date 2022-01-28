Menu
2021 Kia Sorento

8,751 KM

Details Description Features

$40,981

+ tax & licensing
$40,981

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Sorento

2021 Kia Sorento

LX+ AWD | Accident Free | Local Vehicle | Certified Pre Owned

2021 Kia Sorento

LX+ AWD | Accident Free | Local Vehicle | Certified Pre Owned

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$40,981

+ taxes & licensing

8,751KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8233986
  Stock #: F4DN63
  VIN: 5XYRGDLC3MG066820

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4DN63
  • Mileage 8,751 KM

Vehicle Description

Do Not Miss This Hard To Find Certified Pre Owned SUV ! Book Your Test Drive Today..... Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia West, Located In The Point West Auto Park Today !
-2021 Kia Sorento LX Premium Package
-All Wheel Drive
-2.5 Liter 4 Cylinder Engine
-Automatic Transmission
-7 Passenger Seating
-Heated Seat's
-Heated Steering
-Apple Car Play
-And So Much More !
DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
67 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
4.081 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.5L GDI 4-Cylinder -inc: Dual Over-Head Cam (DOHC) and Dual Cam Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT)
GVWR: 2,480 kgs (5,468 lbs)
Security System
Cruise Control
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable driver seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) Car/Ped
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Windows
Power Locks
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Tires: 235/65R17
Black Bodyside Insert and Black Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Automatic Transmission
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and UVO2 External Memory Control
Radio: AM/FM/HD -inc: 8" display audio, Bluetooth, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 6 speakers and steering wheel audio controls
3RD ROW SEATING
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Audio Aux Input
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
Radio: AM/FM/HD -inc: 8" display audio
6 speakers and steering wheel audio controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

