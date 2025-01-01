Menu
Account
Sign In
Only 70,000 Km, Balance of Kia Warranty, 4cyl, Auto, Heated Seats, Heated Steering wheel, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Warning, USB, Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Controls, A/C, Tilt, Cruise, Loaded, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Much more, Family Owned and Operated Celebrating Over 40 Years of Business, NO FEES (tax not included) Dealer Permit # 4273

2021 Kia Soul

70,000 KM

Details Description

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Kia Soul

EX - Heated Seats/Steering Wheel/Bluetooth/Camera

Watch This Vehicle
12107690

2021 Kia Soul

EX - Heated Seats/Steering Wheel/Bluetooth/Camera

Location

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

204-261-1847

Contact Seller

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
70,000KM
VIN KNDJ33AU1M7757047

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 70,000 Km, Balance of Kia Warranty, 4cyl, Auto, Heated Seats, Heated Steering wheel, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Warning, USB, Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Controls, A/C, Tilt, Cruise, Loaded, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Much more,

Family Owned and Operated Celebrating Over 40 Years of Business, NO FEES (tax not included)

Dealer Permit # 4273

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fort Rouge Auto Centre

Used 2021 Kia Soul EX - Heated Seats/Steering Wheel/Bluetooth/Camera for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Kia Soul EX - Heated Seats/Steering Wheel/Bluetooth/Camera 70,000 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Corolla LE CVT - Heated Seats/Bluetooth/Camera for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Toyota Corolla LE CVT - Heated Seats/Bluetooth/Camera 79,000 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Forte LX IVT - Low kms/Heated Seats/Camera/Bluetooth for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Kia Forte LX IVT - Low kms/Heated Seats/Camera/Bluetooth 62,000 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Fort Rouge Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Rouge Auto Centre

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-1847

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

204-261-1847

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Soul