2021 Kia Soul

15,174 KM

Details Description Features

$24,992

+ tax & licensing
$24,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2021 Kia Soul

2021 Kia Soul

EX Heated Seats & Steering | Apple Carplay

2021 Kia Soul

EX Heated Seats & Steering | Apple Carplay

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$24,992

+ taxes & licensing

15,174KM
Used
  • VIN: KNDJ33AU7M7752662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Inferno Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,174 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Keyless Start
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
54 L Fuel Tank
Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control
5.71 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L MPI 4-Cylinder
Transmission: Intelligent Variable -inc: drive mode select system
Fog Lights
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome surround
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Wheels: 16" Alloy
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: 205/60R16
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Integrated roof antenna
Streaming Audio
Radio: AM/FM w/6 Speakers -inc: 7" display audio, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls, 3.5" LCD supervision cluster and USB charger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
3.5" LCD supervision cluster and USB charger

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

