Menu
Account
Sign In
We have temporarily moved! We are just down the street at 810 Regent Ave. West. We are building a brand new Birchwood Kia Regent! Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: Free CARFAX history report A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery Birchwood Certified Inspection Service records if available Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make, and model. Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why were the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba! Dealer permit #4176 Dealer permit #4176

2021 Kia Sportage

46,554 KM

Details Description Features

$26,896

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Kia Sportage

LX S **Arriving Soon!**

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Sportage

LX S **Arriving Soon!**

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Contact Seller

$26,896

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
46,554KM
VIN KNDPMCAC6M7894239

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 46,554 KM

Vehicle Description

We have temporarily moved! We are just down the street at 810 Regent Ave. West. We are building a brand new Birchwood Kia Regent!
Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:

Free CARFAX history report
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Service records if available

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make, and model.

Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

Dealer permit #4176
Dealer permit #4176

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.195 Axle Ratio
Battery w/Run Down Protection
62 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,150 kgs (4,740 lbs)
Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC D-CVVT
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic -inc: Drive Mode Select
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
Metal-look grille
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Wheel Well Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Tires: P225/55R18 -inc: tire mobility kit
Dark Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Wheels: 18" Black Alloy
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Dark Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Dark Chrome Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable driver seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Front Vented Discs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Kia on Regent

Used 2023 Kia Sportage X-Line for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Kia Sportage X-Line 31,964 KM $32,884 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Sportage EX for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Kia Sportage EX 78,082 KM $30,889 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Sportage LX **Arriving Soon!** for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Kia Sportage LX **Arriving Soon!** 9,668 KM $34,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia on Regent

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-667-XXXX

(click to show)

204-667-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,896

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Sportage