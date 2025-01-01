$69,754+ tax & licensing
2021 Land Rover Defender
110 | No Accidents
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Eiger Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F5YT23
- Mileage 76,720 KM
Vehicle Description
Coming Soon! Eligible for the Certified Pre Owned Warranty! The only pre owned Defender in stock!
Experience luxury and capability with this 2021 Land Rover Defender H. This rugged yet refined SUV is perfect for those who demand performance both on and off-road.
Key Features:
- Powerful 3.0L engine with All-Wheel Drive
- Sleek Eiger Grey Metallic exterior paired with a sophisticated Black interior
- Advanced Meridian Sound System with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for optimal comfort
- Lane Keep Assist and Blind Spot Assist for enhanced safety
- Front and Rear Parking Sensors with RearView Monitor
- Smart Device Remote Start for added convenience
Don't miss out on this exceptional Land Rover Defender. Visit Jaguar Winnipeg today to schedule a test drive and experience the perfect blend of luxury and capability. Our team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Reserve your Defender now or start your purchase journey online at www.winnipegjaguar.com.
Explore luxury at an affordable price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Land Rover Winnipeg.
Each vehicle is carefully inspected by our expert technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.
No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.
*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.
Visit us today or call for a personalized experience:
Website: winnipeglandrover.com
Dealer Permit #0112
Vehicle Features
