Menu
Account
Sign In
Coming Soon! Eligible for the Certified Pre Owned Warranty! The only pre owned Defender in stock! Experience luxury and capability with this 2021 Land Rover Defender H. This rugged yet refined SUV is perfect for those who demand performance both on and off-road. Key Features: - Powerful 3.0L engine with All-Wheel Drive - Sleek Eiger Grey Metallic exterior paired with a sophisticated Black interior - Advanced Meridian Sound System with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto - Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for optimal comfort - Lane Keep Assist and Blind Spot Assist for enhanced safety - Front and Rear Parking Sensors with RearView Monitor - Smart Device Remote Start for added convenience Dont miss out on this exceptional Land Rover Defender. Visit Jaguar Winnipeg today to schedule a test drive and experience the perfect blend of luxury and capability. Our team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Reserve your Defender now or start your purchase journey online at www.winnipegjaguar.com. Explore luxury at an affordable price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Land Rover Winnipeg. Each vehicle is carefully inspected by our expert technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase. No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? Well offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model. *Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models. Visit us today or call for a personalized experience: Phone: 204-452-8030 Website: winnipeglandrover.com Dealer Permit #0112 Dealer permit #0112

2021 Land Rover Defender

76,720 KM

Details Description Features

$69,754

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Land Rover Defender

110 | No Accidents

Watch This Vehicle
12174004

2021 Land Rover Defender

110 | No Accidents

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

Contact Seller

$69,754

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
76,720KM
VIN SALE37RU6M2045314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F5YT23
  • Mileage 76,720 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming Soon! Eligible for the Certified Pre Owned Warranty! The only pre owned Defender in stock!
Experience luxury and capability with this 2021 Land Rover Defender H. This rugged yet refined SUV is perfect for those who demand performance both on and off-road.

Key Features:
- Powerful 3.0L engine with All-Wheel Drive
- Sleek Eiger Grey Metallic exterior paired with a sophisticated Black interior
- Advanced Meridian Sound System with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for optimal comfort
- Lane Keep Assist and Blind Spot Assist for enhanced safety
- Front and Rear Parking Sensors with RearView Monitor
- Smart Device Remote Start for added convenience

Don't miss out on this exceptional Land Rover Defender. Visit Jaguar Winnipeg today to schedule a test drive and experience the perfect blend of luxury and capability. Our team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Reserve your Defender now or start your purchase journey online at www.winnipegjaguar.com.
Explore luxury at an affordable price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Land Rover Winnipeg.

Each vehicle is carefully inspected by our expert technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.

No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.

*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.

Visit us today or call for a personalized experience:

Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipeglandrover.com

Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Convenience

Remote

Interior

Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Wireless Device Charging

Media / Nav / Comm

HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Safety

FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot

Additional Features

Lane Keep Assist Lane Keeping Assist
Radio: Meridian Sound System -inc: subwoofer
PIVI Pro
connected navigation pro and online pack w/data plan

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

Used 2021 Land Rover Defender 110 | No Accidents for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Land Rover Defender 110 | No Accidents 76,720 KM $69,754 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Land Rover Velar R Dynamic SE | Local | Rare Color for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Land Rover Velar R Dynamic SE | Local | Rare Color 86,639 KM $34,491 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Land Rover Discovery Sport R Dynamic SE | Winter Tire Package for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Land Rover Discovery Sport R Dynamic SE | Winter Tire Package 45,298 KM $38,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$69,754

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2021 Land Rover Defender