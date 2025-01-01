$64,994+ taxes & licensing
2021 Land Rover Defender
X Dynamic P400 PANO | HUD
2021 Land Rover Defender
X Dynamic P400 PANO | HUD
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$64,994
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hakuba Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F6AF3K
- Mileage 65,639 KM
Vehicle Description
Local lease when new and now has come home! Includes a winter tire package from the original lessee! Eligible for the lower finance rates when purchased with optional Certified Warranty!
Experience the epitome of luxury and capability with this 2021 Land Rover Defender X Dynamic P400. This sophisticated SUV combines rugged performance with refined comfort, perfect for the adventurous spirit who refuses to compromise on style.
- Powerful 3.0 L engine with smooth automatic transmission
- All-Wheel Drive for superior traction in any terrain
- Striking Hakuba Silver Metallic exterior with elegant black interior
- Panoramic roof for an enhanced driving experience
- Advanced safety features including Lane Keep Assist and Blind Spot Assist
- Heated leather steering wheel for ultimate comfort
- Smart Device Remote Start for convenience
Discover the perfect blend of form and function with this exceptional Land Rover Defender. Ready to elevate your driving experience? Reserve your test drive today at Land Rover Winnipeg or contact us for more information. Let us help you embark on your next adventure in unparalleled style and comfort.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Call foe details or a walk around video!
Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg.
Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.
No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.
*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.
Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:
Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipegjaguar.com
Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Winnipeg Jaguar
Winnipeg Jaguar
Call Dealer
204-452-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-452-8030