Local lease when new and now has come home! Includes a winter tire package from the original lessee! Eligible for the lower finance rates when purchased with optional Certified Warranty! Experience the epitome of luxury and capability with this 2021 Land Rover Defender X Dynamic P400. This sophisticated SUV combines rugged performance with refined comfort, perfect for the adventurous spirit who refuses to compromise on style. - Powerful 3.0 L engine with smooth automatic transmission - All-Wheel Drive for superior traction in any terrain - Striking Hakuba Silver Metallic exterior with elegant black interior - Panoramic roof for an enhanced driving experience - Advanced safety features including Lane Keep Assist and Blind Spot Assist - Heated leather steering wheel for ultimate comfort - Smart Device Remote Start for convenience Discover the perfect blend of form and function with this exceptional Land Rover Defender. Ready to elevate your driving experience? Reserve your test drive today at Land Rover Winnipeg or contact us for more information. Let us help you embark on your next adventure in unparalleled style and comfort. Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Call foe details or a walk around video! Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg. Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase. No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? Well offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model. *Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models. Schedule your visit or call for more information. Dealer Permit #0112

2021 Land Rover Defender

65,639 KM

$64,994

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Land Rover Defender

X Dynamic P400 PANO | HUD

12845809

2021 Land Rover Defender

X Dynamic P400 PANO | HUD

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$64,994

+ taxes & licensing

65,639KM
VIN SALE27RU0M2041455

  • Exterior Colour Hakuba Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F6AF3K
  • Mileage 65,639 KM

Local lease when new and now has come home! Includes a winter tire package from the original lessee! Eligible for the lower finance rates when purchased with optional Certified Warranty!
Experience the epitome of luxury and capability with this 2021 Land Rover Defender X Dynamic P400. This sophisticated SUV combines rugged performance with refined comfort, perfect for the adventurous spirit who refuses to compromise on style.

- Powerful 3.0 L engine with smooth automatic transmission
- All-Wheel Drive for superior traction in any terrain
- Striking Hakuba Silver Metallic exterior with elegant black interior
- Panoramic roof for an enhanced driving experience
- Advanced safety features including Lane Keep Assist and Blind Spot Assist
- Heated leather steering wheel for ultimate comfort
- Smart Device Remote Start for convenience

Discover the perfect blend of form and function with this exceptional Land Rover Defender. Ready to elevate your driving experience? Reserve your test drive today at Land Rover Winnipeg or contact us for more information. Let us help you embark on your next adventure in unparalleled style and comfort.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Call foe details or a walk around video!

Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg.

Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.

No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.

*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.

Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:

Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipegjaguar.com

Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Cruise Control
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away

FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot

Lane Keep Assist Lane Departure Warning

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-XXXX

204-452-8030

$64,994

+ taxes & licensing>

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2021 Land Rover Defender