Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Land Rover Defender

18,143 KM

Details Description Features

$89,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$89,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2021 Land Rover Defender

2021 Land Rover Defender

90 First Edition P400 You Want This

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Land Rover Defender

90 First Edition P400 You Want This

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

  1. 8925112
  2. 8925112
  3. 8925112
  4. 8925112
  5. 8925112
  6. 8925112
  7. 8925112
  8. 8925112
  9. 8925112
  10. 8925112
  11. 8925112
  12. 8925112
  13. 8925112
  14. 8925112
  15. 8925112
  16. 8925112
  17. 8925112
Contact Seller

$89,991

+ taxes & licensing

18,143KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8925112
  • Stock #: F4NTFR
  • VIN: SALEV6RU1M2045662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pangea Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 18,143 KM

Vehicle Description

Because this is our fist pre owned Defender we have to offer! And it is very very awesome! Pangea Green is a head turner.
Why buy from a Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

And, only a Land Rover dealer can assist with the In Control, a non dealer cannot assist with this.

Has the balance of the factory warranty from in service date July 10, 2021 and eligible for the awesome Land Rover Certified Pre Owned Program!

* In Control Apps
* Apple Car Play/Android Auto
* Cold Climate Package featuring Heated Windscreen and Washer Jets
* Lane Keep Assist
* Driver Condition Monitor
* 3D Surround Camera
* 10 Inch Touch Screen
* Blind Spot Assist

and so much more of course!
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details while we intake this Defender!
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Block Heater
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
3.55 Axle Ratio
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
90 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Lithium Ion Traction Battery 0.23 kWh Capacity
Engine: 3.0L I6 MHEV
GVWR: 3,000 kgs (6,614 lbs)
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Metallic Paint
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Side Windows Trim
Aluminum Panels
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming and Power Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent, Black Bumper Insert and 2 Tow Hooks
Express Open/Close Sliding Fabric 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof
Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Compass
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Fixed Rear Windows
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Folding Cargo Cover
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim
Memory Settings -inc: Driver And Passenger Seats, Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat EASY ENTRY
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
12-Way Heated Electric Memory Seats -inc: power cushion fore and aft (2), power cushion height (2), power cushion tilt (2), power squab recline (2), power lumbar (4) and manual headrest height (2)
Partial Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Console, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
360 Parking Aid Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Emergency Braking and Rear Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
3D Surround Camera Back-Up Camera
3D Surround Camera Left Side Camera
3D Surround Camera Right Side Camera
ClearSight Ground View Front Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Sunroof
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Streaming Audio
Real Time Traffic Information (rtti) Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System, Weatherband and External Memory Control
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Memory Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

2021 GMC Sierra 1500...
 22,446 KM
$49,992 + tax & lic
2021 Land Rover Defe...
 18,143 KM
$89,991 + tax & lic
2019 Land Rover Rang...
 38,210 KM
$71,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory