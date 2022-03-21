2021 Land Rover Defender

Because this is our fist pre owned Defender we have to offer! And it is very very awesome! Pangea Green is a head turner.
Why buy from a Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
And, only a Land Rover dealer can assist with the In Control, a non dealer cannot assist with this.
Has the balance of the factory warranty from in service date July 10, 2021 and eligible for the awesome Land Rover Certified Pre Owned Program!
* In Control Apps
* Apple Car Play/Android Auto
* Cold Climate Package featuring Heated Windscreen and Washer Jets
* Lane Keep Assist
* Driver Condition Monitor
* 3D Surround Camera
* 10 Inch Touch Screen
* Blind Spot Assist
and so much more of course!
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details while we intake this Defender!
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Block Heater
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
3.55 Axle Ratio
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension