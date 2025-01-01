$38,991+ tax & licensing
2021 Land Rover Discovery
Sport R Dynamic SE | Winter Tire Package
2021 Land Rover Discovery
Sport R Dynamic SE | Winter Tire Package
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$38,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Eiger Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F5XAWV
- Mileage 45,298 KM
Vehicle Description
Also eligible for the awesome Land Rover Certified Pre-Owned Warranty.
Experience luxury and versatility with this 2021 Land Rover Discovery Sport R Dynamic SE. This one-owner, accident-free SUV combines sophistication with practicality, perfect for the discerning driver who demands both style and functionality.
Key Features:
- Sleek Eiger Grey Metallic exterior with a refined Black interior
- All-Wheel Drive for superior handling and control
- 2.0L engine paired with a smooth Automatic transmission
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for personalized comfort
- Advanced safety features including Lane Keep Assist and Blind Spot Assist
- Power Liftgate for convenient cargo access
- Heated leather/aluminum steering wheel for a touch of luxury
- Front and Rear Parking Sensors for effortless maneuvering
Don't miss this opportunity to own a premium SUV that delivers on all fronts. Visit Jaguar Winnipeg today to experience the Discovery Sport for yourself. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Your adventure in refined comfort awaits!
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle.
Explore luxury at an affordable price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Land Rover Winnipeg.
Each vehicle is carefully inspected by our expert technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.
No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.
*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.
Visit us today or call for a personalized experience:
Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipeglandrover.com
Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Winnipeg Jaguar
Winnipeg Jaguar
Call Dealer
204-452-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030