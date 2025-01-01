Menu
Also eligible for the awesome Land Rover Certified Pre-Owned Warranty. Experience luxury and versatility with this 2021 Land Rover Discovery Sport R Dynamic SE. This one-owner, accident-free SUV combines sophistication with practicality, perfect for the discerning driver who demands both style and functionality. Key Features: - Sleek Eiger Grey Metallic exterior with a refined Black interior - All-Wheel Drive for superior handling and control - 2.0L engine paired with a smooth Automatic transmission - Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for personalized comfort - Advanced safety features including Lane Keep Assist and Blind Spot Assist - Power Liftgate for convenient cargo access - Heated leather/aluminum steering wheel for a touch of luxury - Front and Rear Parking Sensors for effortless maneuvering Dont miss this opportunity to own a premium SUV that delivers on all fronts. Visit Jaguar Winnipeg today to experience the Discovery Sport for yourself. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Your adventure in refined comfort awaits! Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Explore luxury at an affordable price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Land Rover Winnipeg. Each vehicle is carefully inspected by our expert technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase. No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? Well offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model. *Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models. Phone: 204-452-8030 Website: winnipeglandrover.com Dealer Permit #0112

2021 Land Rover Discovery

45,298 KM

$38,991

+ tax & licensing
2021 Land Rover Discovery

Sport R Dynamic SE | Winter Tire Package

2021 Land Rover Discovery

Sport R Dynamic SE | Winter Tire Package

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$38,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
45,298KM
VIN SALCL2FX2MH886858

  • Exterior Colour Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F5XAWV
  • Mileage 45,298 KM

Also eligible for the awesome Land Rover Certified Pre-Owned Warranty.
Experience luxury and versatility with this 2021 Land Rover Discovery Sport R Dynamic SE. This one-owner, accident-free SUV combines sophistication with practicality, perfect for the discerning driver who demands both style and functionality.

Key Features:
- Sleek Eiger Grey Metallic exterior with a refined Black interior
- All-Wheel Drive for superior handling and control
- 2.0L engine paired with a smooth Automatic transmission
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for personalized comfort
- Advanced safety features including Lane Keep Assist and Blind Spot Assist
- Power Liftgate for convenient cargo access
- Heated leather/aluminum steering wheel for a touch of luxury
- Front and Rear Parking Sensors for effortless maneuvering

Don't miss this opportunity to own a premium SUV that delivers on all fronts. Visit Jaguar Winnipeg today to experience the Discovery Sport for yourself. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Your adventure in refined comfort awaits!
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle.


Explore luxury at an affordable price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Land Rover Winnipeg.

Each vehicle is carefully inspected by our expert technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.

No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.

*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.

Visit us today or call for a personalized experience:

Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipeglandrover.com

Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer Permit #0112

Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Heated Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel

FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot

Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Lane Keep Assist Lane Keeping Assist

