$34,000+ taxes & licensing
2021 Land Rover Discovery
Sport P250 SE Pano Roof | Apple Car Play
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$34,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fuji White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F64855
- Mileage 47,687 KM
Vehicle Description
Local lease return! And eligible for the lower finance rates offered when purchasing with the optional Certified Pre-Owned Program! SO many people choose to buy this way!
Discover luxury and versatility with this 2021 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 SE. This gently used SUV offers a perfect blend of sophistication and practicality, ideal for both urban adventures and off-road excursions.
- All-wheel drive capability for confident handling in any terrain
- Panoramic roof for an enhanced driving experience
- Apple CarPlay integration for seamless connectivity
- Advanced safety features including Lane Keep Assist and Blind Spot Assist
- Heated leather/aluminum steering wheel for comfort in all seasons
- Smart device remote engine start for convenience
- Power liftgate for easy cargo access
Experience the Land Rover difference at Land Rover Winnipeg. Reserve your test drive today or start your purchase journey online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through our seamless buying process. Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of British engineering excellence.
Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg.
Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.
No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.
*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.
Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:
Vehicle Features
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Additional Features
Winnipeg Jaguar
