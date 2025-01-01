Menu
Account
Sign In
Local lease return! And eligible for the lower finance rates offered when purchasing with the optional Certified Pre-Owned Program! SO many people choose to buy this way! Discover luxury and versatility with this 2021 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 SE. This gently used SUV offers a perfect blend of sophistication and practicality, ideal for both urban adventures and off-road excursions. - All-wheel drive capability for confident handling in any terrain - Panoramic roof for an enhanced driving experience - Apple CarPlay integration for seamless connectivity - Advanced safety features including Lane Keep Assist and Blind Spot Assist - Heated leather/aluminum steering wheel for comfort in all seasons - Smart device remote engine start for convenience - Power liftgate for easy cargo access Experience the Land Rover difference at Land Rover Winnipeg. Reserve your test drive today or start your purchase journey online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through our seamless buying process. Dont miss this opportunity to own a piece of British engineering excellence. Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg. Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase. No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? Well offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model. *Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models. Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience: Phone: 204-452-8030 Website: winnipegjaguar.com Dealer Permit #0112 Dealer permit #0112

2021 Land Rover Discovery

47,687 KM

Details Description Features

$34,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Land Rover Discovery

Sport P250 SE Pano Roof | Apple Car Play

Watch This Vehicle
12657174

2021 Land Rover Discovery

Sport P250 SE Pano Roof | Apple Car Play

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

  1. 12657174
  2. 12657174
  3. 12657174
  4. 12657174
  5. 12657174
  6. 12657174
  7. 12657174
  8. 12657174
  9. 12657174
  10. 12657174
  11. 12657174
  12. 12657174
  13. 12657174
  14. 12657174
  15. 12657174
  16. 12657174
  17. 12657174
  18. 12657174
  19. 12657174
  20. 12657174
  21. 12657174
  22. 12657174
  23. 12657174
  24. 12657174
  25. 12657174
Contact Seller

$34,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
47,687KM
VIN SALCP2FXXMH884988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F64855
  • Mileage 47,687 KM

Vehicle Description

Local lease return! And eligible for the lower finance rates offered when purchasing with the optional Certified Pre-Owned Program! SO many people choose to buy this way!
Discover luxury and versatility with this 2021 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 SE. This gently used SUV offers a perfect blend of sophistication and practicality, ideal for both urban adventures and off-road excursions.

- All-wheel drive capability for confident handling in any terrain
- Panoramic roof for an enhanced driving experience
- Apple CarPlay integration for seamless connectivity
- Advanced safety features including Lane Keep Assist and Blind Spot Assist
- Heated leather/aluminum steering wheel for comfort in all seasons
- Smart device remote engine start for convenience
- Power liftgate for easy cargo access

Experience the Land Rover difference at Land Rover Winnipeg. Reserve your test drive today or start your purchase journey online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through our seamless buying process. Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of British engineering excellence.
Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg.

Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.

No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.

*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.

Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:

Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipegjaguar.com

Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Safety

FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot

Exterior

Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Interior

Heated Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel
Smart Device Remote Engine Start

Additional Features

Lane Keep Assist Lane Departure Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

Used 2022 Land Rover Evoque P250 S Pano Roof | Apple Car Play for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Land Rover Evoque P250 S Pano Roof | Apple Car Play 40,460 KM $42,994 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Land Rover Evoque P250 S Apple Car Play | 3D Camera for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Land Rover Evoque P250 S Apple Car Play | 3D Camera 69,670 KM $36,996 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jaguar F-PACE P400 R-Dynamic S No Accidents | PANO | HUD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Jaguar F-PACE P400 R-Dynamic S No Accidents | PANO | HUD 41,151 KM $49,994 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2021 Land Rover Discovery