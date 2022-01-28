$61,000+ tax & licensing
204-977-6873
2021 Land Rover Discovery
Sport R-Dynamic SE *Local Trade-Low KM*
Location
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
$61,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8228976
- Stock #: 220491
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fuji White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 22,315 KM
Vehicle Description
Why buy new? This 1 owner, locally owned & serviced 2021 Land Rover Discovery Sport All-Wheel Drive just arrived in sporty R-Dynamic SE trim! You get lots of factory warranty remaining in this easy to park, luxurious SUV plus great features such as heated front & rear leather seats, a huge panoramic sunroof, heated steering wheel and so much more!
Vehicle Features
