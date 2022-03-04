$69,991+ tax & licensing
2021 Land Rover Discovery
Sport P250 R-Dynamic SE CANADA WIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$69,991
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8482275
- Stock #: F4ED5B
- VIN: SALCL2FX4MH889969
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 6,759 KM
Vehicle Description
* Canada Wide Delivery rates will vary depending on vehicle and location, please contact us for details. Winter tires too!
Vehicle is an active demo and odometer is subject to fluctuation. Winter tires are in storage and the all seasons are installed.
The Discovery Sport P250 R-Dynamic SE is one of the nicest pre-owned SUVs on the market today. In the stunning Santorini Black exterior, you're sure to turn heads anywhere you go! And with these features, you'll always be driving in comfort:
Key Features
* Navigation
* Panoramic Roof
* Heated Steering
* Heated Front Seats
* Driver Memory Seat
* 360 Camera
* Power Liftgate
* 12 Way Power Front Seats
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Only a Land Rover dealer can assist with In Control Apps and Software Updates.
Stock photos may not represent the actual vehicle. For example, the wheels are black not silver alloy as shown.
Vehicle Features
