$51,991+ tax & licensing
204-452-8030
2021 Land Rover Evoque
S Local Trade
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
$51,991
- Listing ID: 10272366
- Stock #: F55T7D
- VIN: SALZJ2FX9MH122876
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 18,906 KM
Vehicle Description
And check out those low km too! Balance of factory warranty and eligible for the Certified Program, please ask about that or a walk around video.
* In Control Apps
* Heated Front Power Seats
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Gloss Black 18 Inch Wheels
* Touch Duo Pro
* Lane Keep Assist
* Panoramic Roof
* Heated Windshield/Heated Front Washer Jets
Why buy from a Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finances rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
And only a Land Rover dealer can assist with the In Control, a non-dealer cannot assist with this.
Shown with stock photos while we intake this trade and may not represent the actual vehicle.
Dealer Permit #0112
Vehicle Features
