$43,266+ tax & licensing
2021 Land Rover Evoque
P250 S | No Accidents | Off Lease
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$43,266
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fuji White
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 53,208 KM
Vehicle Description
Eligible for the awesome Land Rover Certified Program! And we installed new front and rear brakes too!
Originally leased at another JLR dealership, who would like to be the second driver? Features include:
* Apple Car Play/Android Auto
* Clear Exit Monitor
* Panoramic Roof with Power Blind
* Heated Windshield and Front Washer Jets
* Black Exterior Package
* Rear Traffic Monitor/Blind Spot Assist
* Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers
* 3D Surround Camera
* 12 Way Heated Power Front Seats
* Heated Steering Wheel
Call for more details or a walk around video!
At Land Rover Winnipeg we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Land Rover Winnipeg and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
-Land Rover trained technicians who care about ensuring the longevity of your vehicle
-Land Rover Valet concierge pick-up service to make your servicing needs easy and convenient
-Exclusive access to on-brand loaners and rental vehicles for your scheduled service appointments
-A specialized appraisal team able to explore multiple avenues to ensure you get top value for your trade
-And many more benefits for being a loyal member of the Land Rover Winnipeg Family!
Dealer Permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Winnipeg Jaguar
204-452-8030