Eligible for the awesome Land Rover Certified Program! And we installed new front and rear brakes too! Originally leased at another JLR dealership, who would like to be the second driver? Features include: * Apple Car Play/Android Auto * Clear Exit Monitor * Panoramic Roof with Power Blind * Heated Windshield and Front Washer Jets * Black Exterior Package * Rear Traffic Monitor/Blind Spot Assist * Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers * 3D Surround Camera * 12 Way Heated Power Front Seats * Heated Steering Wheel Call for more details or a walk around video! At Land Rover Winnipeg we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Land Rover Winnipeg and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: -Land Rover trained technicians who care about ensuring the longevity of your vehicle -Land Rover Valet concierge pick-up service to make your servicing needs easy and convenient -Exclusive access to on-brand loaners and rental vehicles for your scheduled service appointments -A specialized appraisal team able to explore multiple avenues to ensure you get top value for your trade -And many more benefits for being a loyal member of the Land Rover Winnipeg Family! Dealer Permit #0112

2021 Land Rover Evoque

53,208 KM

$43,266

+ tax & licensing
2021 Land Rover Evoque

P250 S | No Accidents | Off Lease

2021 Land Rover Evoque

P250 S | No Accidents | Off Lease

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$43,266

+ taxes & licensing

Used
53,208KM
VIN SALZJ2FX8MH159336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 53,208 KM

Vehicle Description

Eligible for the awesome Land Rover Certified Program! And we installed new front and rear brakes too!
Originally leased at another JLR dealership, who would like to be the second driver? Features include:

* Apple Car Play/Android Auto
* Clear Exit Monitor
* Panoramic Roof with Power Blind
* Heated Windshield and Front Washer Jets
* Black Exterior Package
* Rear Traffic Monitor/Blind Spot Assist
* Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers
* 3D Surround Camera
* 12 Way Heated Power Front Seats
* Heated Steering Wheel

Call for more details or a walk around video!
At Land Rover Winnipeg we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Land Rover Winnipeg and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
-Land Rover trained technicians who care about ensuring the longevity of your vehicle
-Land Rover Valet concierge pick-up service to make your servicing needs easy and convenient
-Exclusive access to on-brand loaners and rental vehicles for your scheduled service appointments
-A specialized appraisal team able to explore multiple avenues to ensure you get top value for your trade
-And many more benefits for being a loyal member of the Land Rover Winnipeg Family!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
67 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,430 kgs
4.54 AXLE RATIO
Engine: 2.0L I-4

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Black Bodyside Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Coloured Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Pro Services Voice Recorder
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette/Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Safety

Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Emergency Braking
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
3D Surround Camera Back-Up Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna
Real Time Traffic Information (rtti) Real-Time Traffic Display

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

2021 Land Rover Evoque