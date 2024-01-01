Menu
Carpathian Grey exterior with the Black Package looks unreal sharp. And eligible for the Certified Pre-Owned Program! Features, where to start: * Apple Car Play/Android Auto * In Control Apps * 825 Watt Meridian Surround Sound * Wireless Device Charging * 21 Inch Gloss Black Wheels * Sliding Panoramic Roof with Power Blind * Heated Windshield and Front Washer Jets * 14 Way Heated Power Front Seats with Driver Memory * Front and Rear Parking Aid * 3D Surround Camera * Lane Keep Assist/Blind Spot Assist and the list keeps going and going....call for more details or a walk around video! At Land Rover Winnipeg we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Land Rover Winnipeg and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: -Land Rover trained technicians who care about ensuring the longevity of your vehicle -Land Rover Valet concierge pick-up service to make your servicing needs easy and convenient -Exclusive access to on-brand loaners and rental vehicles for your scheduled service appointments -A specialized appraisal team able to explore multiple avenues to ensure you get top value for your trade -And many more benefits for being a loyal member of the Land Rover Winnipeg Family!

2021 Land Rover Evoque

25,339 KM

$47,998

+ tax & licensing
2021 Land Rover Evoque

R Dynamic HSE | Rare HSE | Off Lease

2021 Land Rover Evoque

R Dynamic HSE | Rare HSE | Off Lease

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$47,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
25,339KM
VIN SALZM2FX7MH122639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F5JPV7
  • Mileage 25,339 KM

Vehicle Description

Carpathian Grey exterior with the Black Package looks unreal sharp. And eligible for the Certified Pre-Owned Program!
Features, where to start:

* Apple Car Play/Android Auto
* In Control Apps
* 825 Watt Meridian Surround Sound
* Wireless Device Charging
* 21 Inch Gloss Black Wheels
* Sliding Panoramic Roof with Power Blind
* Heated Windshield and Front Washer Jets
* 14 Way Heated Power Front Seats with Driver Memory
* Front and Rear Parking Aid
* 3D Surround Camera
* Lane Keep Assist/Blind Spot Assist

and the list keeps going and going....call for more details or a walk around video!
At Land Rover Winnipeg we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Land Rover Winnipeg and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
-Land Rover trained technicians who care about ensuring the longevity of your vehicle
-Land Rover Valet concierge pick-up service to make your servicing needs easy and convenient
-Exclusive access to on-brand loaners and rental vehicles for your scheduled service appointments
-A specialized appraisal team able to explore multiple avenues to ensure you get top value for your trade
-And many more benefits for being a loyal member of the Land Rover Winnipeg Family!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
67 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,430 kgs
4.54 AXLE RATIO
Engine: 2.0L I-4

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Black Bodyside Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
10-Way Driver Seat
10-Way Passenger Seat
Windsor Leather Door Trim Insert
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Pro Services Voice Recorder
Interior Trim -inc: Leather/Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Safety

Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Emergency Braking and Rear Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
3D Surround Camera Back-Up Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna
Real Time Traffic Information (rtti) Real-Time Traffic Display

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

$47,998

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2021 Land Rover Evoque