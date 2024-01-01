$47,998+ tax & licensing
2021 Land Rover Evoque
R Dynamic HSE | Rare HSE | Off Lease
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$47,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F5JPV7
- Mileage 25,339 KM
Vehicle Description
Carpathian Grey exterior with the Black Package looks unreal sharp. And eligible for the Certified Pre-Owned Program!
Features, where to start:
* Apple Car Play/Android Auto
* In Control Apps
* 825 Watt Meridian Surround Sound
* Wireless Device Charging
* 21 Inch Gloss Black Wheels
* Sliding Panoramic Roof with Power Blind
* Heated Windshield and Front Washer Jets
* 14 Way Heated Power Front Seats with Driver Memory
* Front and Rear Parking Aid
* 3D Surround Camera
* Lane Keep Assist/Blind Spot Assist
and the list keeps going and going....call for more details or a walk around video!
At Land Rover Winnipeg we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Land Rover Winnipeg and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
-Land Rover trained technicians who care about ensuring the longevity of your vehicle
-Land Rover Valet concierge pick-up service to make your servicing needs easy and convenient
-Exclusive access to on-brand loaners and rental vehicles for your scheduled service appointments
-A specialized appraisal team able to explore multiple avenues to ensure you get top value for your trade
-And many more benefits for being a loyal member of the Land Rover Winnipeg Family!
Dealer Permit #0112
Vehicle Features
